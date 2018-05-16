Walkers Max Double Crunch Variety Crisps 6X27g

Product Description
- 2 x Bold BBQ Ribs Flavour Ridged Potato Crisps 2 x XXL Chicken & Chorizo Flavour Ridged Potato Crisps 2 x Loaded Cheddar & Onion Flavour Ridged Potato Crisps
- - Walkers Max Double Crunch variety multipack crisps
- - Deliciously irresistible, deep ridged crisps that are bursting with bold flavour and 2x the crunch of standard Max
- - Includes 2 x Loaded Cheddar & Onion, 2 x XXL Chicken & Chorizo and 2 x Bold BBQ Ribs crisps
- - No preservatives, no artificial colours and no MSG
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- Discover the mouth-watering flavours and full-on crunch of Walkers Max potato crisps. Thick cut, deep-ridged and packed with irresistible Walkers flavour, Walkers Max offers the ultimate snacking experience for big flavour seekers. Enjoy the classic ridged flavour of the Walkers Max range, or dial up the taste factor with Walkers Max Strong, which include even bolder, hot and spicy flavours designed to pair perfectly with a soft drink or your favourite beer. Still not enough? Walkers Max Double Crunch are here to double the crunch and double the flavour. Take it to the Max.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere
- Pack size: 162g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Number of uses
Each inner pack contains 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
Net Contents
6 x 27g ℮
- Each inner pack contains:
- Energy550kJ 132kcal7%
- Fat6.7g10%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars0.3g<1%
- Salt0.33g6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 550kJ
Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), XXL Chicken & Chorizo Seasoning (Dextrose, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Flavourings, Colour (Paprika Extract), Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract))
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 27g Pack Per 100g Energy 550kJ 2038kJ - 132kcal(7%*) 488kcal Fat 6.7g(10%*) 25.0g of which Saturates 0.6g(3%*) 2.1g Carbohydrate 14.8g 54.9g of which Sugars 0.3g(<1%*) 1.2g Fibre 1.6g 6.0g Protein 2.1g 7.8g Salt 0.33g(6%*) 1.24g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) - -
Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Bold BBQ Ribs Seasoning (Flavourings, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Salt, Smoked Glucose, Acid (Citric Acid), Spices, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Smoke Flavourings)
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 27g Pack Per 100g Energy 547kJ 2027kJ - 131kcal(7%*) 485kcal Fat 6.6g(9%*) 24.6g of which Saturates 0.6g(3%*) 2.1g Carbohydrate 14.9g 55.3g of which Sugars 0.9g(1%*) 3.5g Fibre 1.6g 5.8g Protein 2.1g 7.7g Salt 0.32g(5%*) 1.19g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) - -
Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Loaded Cheddar & Onion Seasoning (Onion Powder, Dried Milk Whey, Salt, Dextrose, Sugar, Flavourings (contains Milk), Cheddar Cheese Powder (from Milk), Spices, Garlic Powder, Acid (Citric Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract))
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 27g Pack Per 100g Energy 549kJ 2032kJ - 131kcal(7%*) 486kcal Fat 6.7g(10%*) 24.9g of which Saturates 0.6g(3%*) 2.1g Carbohydrate 14.9g 55.0g of which Sugars 0.7g(1%*) 2.7g Fibre 1.6g 5.8g Protein 2.1g 7.7g Salt 0.31g(5%*) 1.16g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) - -
