Innocent Tropical Defence Super Smoothie 300Ml
Product Description
- This Innocent Super Smoothie is a Blend of Crushed Fruit, Pure Juices, Coconut Milk, Ginger Infusion and Vitamins.
- The innocent promise
- Tastes good, does good
- Tasty products
- Sourced sustainably
- 10% of our profits go to charity see innocentfoundation.org
- Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet.
- PS eat your greens.
- This smoothie is high in vitamin C & B₆ which contribute to the normal function of the immune system and vitamins B1, B2 and B3 which help your body's energy yielding metabolism.
- What's in this Super Smoothie?
- Crushed fruit, ginger, a source of fibre & a bunch of vitamins
- Blue sky drinking
- Getting away to a tropical island is one way to look after your immune system. If all that sun doesn't give your defences a boost, being tossed around by a blow-up banana is bound to help. We couldn't jet you off to a tropical island, but we could put some tropical fruit in a bottle, along with loads of vitamins and fibre. So your immune system's defended even when you're commuting in sub-zero temperatures and sideways rain. And this way, there's a much smaller chance of being hit on the head by a falling coconut.
- Supports Your Immunity
- 1 of your 5 a day
- Pasteurised
- Pack size: 300ML
- A source of fibre
- No Added Sugar Whatsoever
Information
Ingredients
1 1/2 Pressed Apples (68%), 1/2 a Mashed Banana, 1/3 of a Crushed Mango (11%), A Dash of Passion Fruit, A Splash of Coconut Milk (1.6%), 1 Crushed Cherry, A Squeeze of Lime, A Dash of Ginger Infusion (0.26%), Citrus Fibre, Some Vitamins (B₁, B₂, B₃, B₆, C & E)
Allergy Information
- Not suitable for anyone with an allergy to Soya.
Storage
Keep refrigerated (0-8°C).For best before date, see neck. Once opened, drink within 2 days. Pasteurised.
Preparation and Usage
- Looking after your super smoothie
- - Shake before opening, not after.
Number of uses
This bottle contains 2 servings. 150ml = 1 serving
Name and address
- Pop by:
- Fruit Towers,
- 342 Ladbroke Grove,
- London,
- W10 5BU.
- 2 Ballsbridge Park,
Return to
- Call the banana phone: 020 7993 3311 (UK) or 01 664 4100 (ROI).
- Say hi: hello@innocentdrinks.com
Net Contents
300ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml
|150ml
|Energy
|240kJ (57kcal)
|359kJ (85kcal)
|Fat
|0.7g
|1.1g
|(of which saturates)
|0.5g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|12g
|18g
|(of which sugars)
|10g
|15g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.8g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Salt
|0.10g
|0.15g
|Thiamin (Vitamin B₁)
|0.30mg (27%*)
|0.45mg (41%*)
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B₂)
|0.40mg (29%*)
|0.60mg (43%*)
|Niacin (Vitamin B₃)
|4.1mg (26%*)
|6.2mg (38%*)
|Vitamin B₆
|0.50mg (36%*)
|0.75mg (54%*)
|Vitamin C
|32mg (40%*)
|48mg (59%*)
|Vitamin E
|5.0mg (42%*)
|7.5mg (63%*)
|*% Reference Intake
|-
|-
|Contains naturally occurring sugars from fruit
|-
|-
|This bottle contains 2 servings. 150ml = 1 serving
|-
|-
