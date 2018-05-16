By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cadbury Creme Egg Ice Cream Cones 4X100ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cadbury Creme Egg Ice Cream Cones 4X100ml
£ 3.00
£0.75/100ml
Be Treatwise. Each cone (100ml) contains:
  • Energy874kJ 208kcal
    10%
  • Fat9.8g
    14%
  • Saturates7.4g
    37%
  • Sugars18.8g
    21%
  • Salt0.11g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 874kJ/208kcal

Product Description

  • Biscuit Cone with Chocolate Flavour Coating Filled with Vanilla Flavour Ice Cream and Fondant Sauce, Topped with Cadbury Milk Chocolate Buttons
  • Creme egg flavour ice cream with a gooey centre and Cadbury chocolate pieces
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Fondant Sauce (15%) (Glucose Syrup, Water, Sugar, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Unsalted Butter (from Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Colours (Carotenes, E171), Flavouring, Salt, Emulsifier (E471), Gelling Agent (Pectin)), Biscuit Cone (15%) (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Sugar, Chocolate Flavour Coating (7%) (Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Sunflower, in varying proportions), Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Coconut Oil, Milk Chocolate Buttons (3.5%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E422), Flavourings), Water, Dried Whey Powder (from Milk), Glucose Syrup, Milk Chocolate (1%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings), Emulsifier (E471), Flavouring, Stabilisers (E410, E412)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Keep frozenStore below -18°C

Warnings

  • The natural colours in this product may stain.

Name and address

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • Unit D,

Return to

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • Unit D,
  • Baldonnell Business Park,
  • Baldonnell,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • For customer services: www.froneri.uk.com
  • www.cadburyicecreamland.com

Net Contents

4 x 100ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer Cone (100ml)Reference Intake*
Energy 874kJ/208kcal8400kJ/2000kcal
Fat 9.8g70g
of which Saturates 7.4g20g
Carbohydrate 27.8g260g
of which Sugars 18.8g90g
Fibre 0.3g-
Protein 2.1g50g
Salt 0.11g6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

The natural colours in this product may stain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here