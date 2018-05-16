Cadbury Creme Egg Ice Cream Cones 4X100ml

- Energy874kJ 208kcal10%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 874kJ/208kcal
Product Description
- Biscuit Cone with Chocolate Flavour Coating Filled with Vanilla Flavour Ice Cream and Fondant Sauce, Topped with Cadbury Milk Chocolate Buttons
- Creme egg flavour ice cream with a gooey centre and Cadbury chocolate pieces
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 400ML
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Fondant Sauce (15%) (Glucose Syrup, Water, Sugar, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Unsalted Butter (from Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Colours (Carotenes, E171), Flavouring, Salt, Emulsifier (E471), Gelling Agent (Pectin)), Biscuit Cone (15%) (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Sugar, Chocolate Flavour Coating (7%) (Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Sunflower, in varying proportions), Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Coconut Oil, Milk Chocolate Buttons (3.5%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E422), Flavourings), Water, Dried Whey Powder (from Milk), Glucose Syrup, Milk Chocolate (1%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings), Emulsifier (E471), Flavouring, Stabilisers (E410, E412)
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts
Storage
Keep frozenStore below -18°C
Warnings
- The natural colours in this product may stain.
Name and address
- Unit D,
- Baldonnell Business Park,
- Baldonnell,
- Co. Dublin.
- For customer services: www.froneri.uk.com
- www.cadburyicecreamland.com
|Typical Values
|Per Cone (100ml)
|Reference Intake*
|Energy
|874kJ/208kcal
|8400kJ/2000kcal
|Fat
|9.8g
|70g
|of which Saturates
|7.4g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|27.8g
|260g
|of which Sugars
|18.8g
|90g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|-
|Protein
|2.1g
|50g
|Salt
|0.11g
|6g
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
Safety information
