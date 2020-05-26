Product Description
- BURT'S BEES ORANGE BLOSSOM LIP BUTTER 11.3G
- Burt's Bees
- Indulge your lips with Burt's Bees® Lip Butter formulated to instantly moisturise leaving your lips kissably soft." Burt's Bees® Lip Butter provides instant moisturisation in a lightweight, luxurious texture. The buttery soft lip care formula is infused with Moisturising Shea and Cocoa butters that melt onto your lips leaving them kissably soft. This Orange Blossom & Pistachio Lip Butter bursts with zesty sweet orange blossoms and the nuttiness of pistachios. Burt's Bees® Lip Butter smoothly applies a lightweight layer of responsibly sourced shea and cocoa butter to reveal healthy looking lips. Burt's Bees® Lip Butter are formulated with 100% Natural ingredients to provide lasting hydration and softness. This lip butter is available in two delightful botanical-blend flavours in a collectible easy open press top tin. Pucker your lips with Burt's Bees® Lip Butter for instant lip moisturisation and a true treat to happy lips.
- - Moisturisation: Treat your lips to this Burt's Bees buttery formula that instantly moisturises as it melts into lips leaving them kissably soft with floral and citrus scents of Orange Blossom & Pistachio,
- - Lip Care: Smoothly applies a lightweight Moisturising layer responsibly sourced shea and cocoa butters to reveal healthy looking lips in a blend of botanical flavours,
- - Natural Ingredients: 100% natural lip origin moisturiser is made with responsibly sourced butters, including Shea and Cocoa, to provide lasting hydration and softness,
- - Flavours: Available in two delightful botanical-blend flavour
- - Dermatologist Tested: This lip butter is formulated without parabens, phthalates, SLS or petrolatum tested by dermatologist so you can feel good about using it on your skin
- Pack size: 11.3G
Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, C10-18 Triglycerides, Polyhydroxystearic Acid, Glycerin, Glyceryl Behenate, Glyceryl Stearate, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Theobroma Grandiflorum Seed Butter, Aroma [Flavor]*, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Cera Alba [Beeswax], Pistacia Vera Seed Oil, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Flower Extract, Citrus Limon (Lemon) Fruit Extract, Hibiscus Rosa-Sinensis Flower Extract, Carthamus Tinctorius (Safflower) Seed Oil, Rebaudioside A, Citric Acid, Citral, Citronellol, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool, *Natural Flavor
11.3g
