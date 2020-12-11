Ella's Kitchen Organic Peas & Sweetcorn Puff Pops 4 X 9G

kids love these
Both of my kids (1 & 3yr old) love these!
Organic Maize 78%, Organic Sunflower Oil 12%, Organic Dried Peas 5%, Organic Dried Sweetcorn 5%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)* <0.1%, * I have no Organic certification
Keep me in a cool dry place.
I'm produced in the UK
10 Months
9g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per bag
|Energy
|1723kJ/410kcal
|155kJ/37kcal
|Fat
|13.0g
|1.2g
|-of which saturates
|1.4g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|62.8g
|5.7g
|-of which sugars
|2.1g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|5.3g
|0.5g
|Protein
|7.8g
|0.7
|Sodium
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|Thiamin
|0.8mg
|0.07mg
Warning: I'm not suitable for babies under 10 months old. When a baby over 10 months is munching me, make sure they're sitting down and are supervised by an adult to reduce the risk of choking.
