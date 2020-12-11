By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ella's Kitchen Organic Peas & Sweetcorn Puff Pops 4 X 9G

5(1)Write a review
Ella's Kitchen Organic Peas & Sweetcorn Puff Pops 4 X 9G
£ 2.00
£55.56/kg

Product Description

  • EK Org Peas & Sweetcorn Puff Pops 4 x 9g
  • Hello, I'm organic peas + sweetcorn maize puff pops. I am a fun mix of two tastes in one bag made for playing and learning, with less mess at meal times.
  • Who am I for? I'm made for babies from 10 months. I'm just the right size + shape for little ones learning to pick up smaller pieces of food and popping them into their mouths.
  • - Just yummy organic finger food for babies
  • - Soft + Munchy texture perfect for little ones from 10 + months
  • - No added salt or sugar- I contain naturally occuring sugars
  • - No additives or colourings
  • - Pack of 4 handy bags
  • EU Organic - GB-ORG-02, UK/non-UK Agriculture
  • Recycle me at ellacycle.co.uk
  • I'm organic
  • Finger food
  • Soft + munchy
  • 4 x handy bags
  • Just yummy organic finger food for babies
  • No added sugar - I contain only naturally occurring sugars
  • No added salt
  • No concentrates
  • No additives or colourings
  • Pack size: 36G
  • No added sugar
  • No added salt

Information

Ingredients

Organic Maize 78%, Organic Sunflower Oil 12%, Organic Dried Peas 5%, Organic Dried Sweetcorn 5%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)* <0.1%, * I have no Organic certification

Allergy Information

  • I may contain Gluten, Milk and Soya.

Storage

Keep me in a cool dry place.

Produce of

I'm produced in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Additives
  • Free From Colours

Warnings

  • Warning: I'm not suitable for babies under 10 months old. When a baby over 10 months is munching me, make sure they're sitting down and are supervised by an adult to reduce the risk of choking.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.
  • Lehargasse 11,
  • 1060 Wien,

Return to

  • Call us on +44 (0)330 016 5221
  • Freepost Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

10 Months

Net Contents

9g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper bag
Energy 1723kJ/410kcal155kJ/37kcal
Fat 13.0g1.2g
-of which saturates 1.4g0.1g
Carbohydrate 62.8g5.7g
-of which sugars 2.1g0.2g
Fibre 5.3g0.5g
Protein 7.8g0.7
Sodium <0.01g<0.01g
Salt <0.01g<0.01g
Thiamin0.8mg0.07mg

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: I'm not suitable for babies under 10 months old. When a baby over 10 months is munching me, make sure they're sitting down and are supervised by an adult to reduce the risk of choking.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

kids love these

5 stars

Both of my kids (1 & 3yr old) love these!

