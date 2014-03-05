Seven Seas Supplement Cod Liver Oil Plus Turmeric Supplement 60 Pack
Offer
Product Description
- Food Supplement
- Turmeric 400mg (as 85mg extract)
- Seven Seas® Omega-3 Fish Oil Plus Cod Liver Oil with Turmeric supports:
- Heart: EPA & DHA support normal heart function+
- Bones: Vitamin D supports normal bones
- Brain: DHA supports normal brain function*
- Vision: DHA supports the maintenance the of normal vision*
- *The beneficial effects for brain and vision are obtained with a daily intake of 250 mg of DHA.
- +The beneficial effect for the heart is obtained with a daily intake of 250 mg of EPA and DHA.
- Supporting your Health and Wellbeing
- At Seven Seas we believe that it's the simple things in life that keep you feeling young at heart. Seven Seas contains natural source Omega-3 Fish Oil with Cod Liver Oil, rich in Vitamin D that helps maintain good health.
- Not suitable for vegetarians, vegans or those with a fish allergy.
- Carton - Cardboard - Widely recyclable
- Blister - Plastic - Not currently recyclable
- EPA & DHA support normal heart function
- Vitamin D supports normal bones
- DHA supports normal brain function
- DHA supports the maintenance the of normal vision
Information
- Contains: Fish
Storage
Store in a cool dry place, below 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- Dosage:
- Adults and children over 12 years:
- Take one Omega-3 capsule (red packet) plus one Turmeric tablet (yellow packet) a day with a cold drink.
- Do not exceed the recommended dosage. Each pack features a helpful 'days of the week' guide to assist you in remembering to take your supplements every day.
Warnings
- Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- Before taking this product please consult your doctor or pharmacist if you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or have an existing medical condition
- KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN.
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Made for:
Return to
- Have any questions or comments?
- Visit www.seven-seas.com
Net Contents
60 x Supplements
Safety information
Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle. Before taking this product please consult your doctor or pharmacist if you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or have an existing medical condition KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN.
Information
Ingredients
Bulking Agent (Maltodextrin, Microcrystalline Cellulose), Turmeric Extract (from Curcuma longa L. Root), Emulsifier (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Coating (Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Glycerin, Talc), Anti-Caking Agents (Stearic Acid, Magnesium Stearate)
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Per Tablet Turmeric extract 85 mg Equivalent as root (50:1) 4000 mg from Curcuma longa L. -
Information
Ingredients
Cod Liver Oil (Fish) (36%), Fish Oil (35%), Capsule Shell (Gelatin, Glycerol), Antioxidant: Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Prep. (Fractionated Vegetable Oil, Vitamin D)
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Per Capsule % NRV Vitamin D 5 µg 100 Fish Oil Blend 525 mg of which Cod Liver Oil 268 mg Providing Omega-3 nutrients 120 mg of which EPA 36 mg of which DHA 49 mg NRV = Nutrient Reference Value - -
