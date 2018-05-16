Cetaphil Daily Defence Moisturiser Spf 50+

Product Description
- Daily Defence Moisturiser
- A light-weight, easily absorbed day cream. It hydrates skin and provides very high, broad-spectrum UVA/B photoprotection to help defend skin against the effects of daily exposure to sunlight and help skin maintain its natural protective barrier. Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.
- Pack size: 50G
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Titanium Dioxide, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Propylene Glycol, Bisethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Octocrylene, Cyclopentasiloxane, Stearic Acid, Dimethicone, Methyl Methacrylate Crosspolymer, Nylon-12, Petrolatum, Aluminum Hydroxide, Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Disodium EDTA, Drometrizole Trisiloxane, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Ethylparaben, Glyceryl Stearate, Hydrogenated Soybean Oil, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Methylparaben, Myristyl Myristate, PEG-100 Stearate, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Cetyl Phosphate, Propylparaben, Sodium Chloride, Stearyl Alcohol, Terephthalylidene Dicamphor Sulfonic Acid, Tocopherol, Triethanolamine, FIL. 0982. V00
Net Contents
50g ℮
