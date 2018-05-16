Scholl Antifungal Shoe Spray 250Ml
Product Description
- Scholl Antifungal Shoe Spray 250ml
- Helps to prevent recurrence of fungus in your shoes*
- *with continued use
- Scholl Antifungal Shoe Spray is a shoe disinfectant for hygienic care of the inside of your shoes. Thanks to its effective formula, it kills 99.9% of fungus that causes athlete's foot & fungal nail.
- Tested against: Trichophyton, Candida albicans, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Enterococcus hirae.
- Not suitable for sale in Republic of Ireland
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Per 100g of product contains 0.166g Alkyl (C12-16) Dimethylbenzyl Ammonium Chloride, 0.084g Didecyldimethyl Ammonium Chloride
Storage
Store at room temperature and out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Made in Poland
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions for use
- Hold the spray nozzle up right into the inside of the shoe and spray 2 or 3 times. Allow shoes to dry before putting them on. When you first start to use Scholl Antifungal Shoe Spray, spray the inside of all the shoes you have been wearing recently to disinfect them. The fungus can survive for months even after your condition has been treated and can be the cause of the condition returning.
- Respray shoes every day after use, alongside your treatment for Athlete's foot or fungal nail.
Warnings
Name and address
- Dr. Schumacher Sp. z o.o., ul.,
- Jeleniogórska 12,
- 59-800 Luban,
- Poland.
Distributor address
- RB UK Commercial Limited,
- 103-105 Bath Road,
- Slough,
- SL1 3UH,
- UK.
Return to
- Contact us
- UK: PO Box 4044,
- Slough,
- SL1 0NS.
- 03332005345
- www.scholl.com
Net Contents
250ml ℮
