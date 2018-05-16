Scholl Shock Reducer Everyday Insoles
New
- Why use scholl reducer everyday insoles?
- Designed to provide all day shock absorption & pressure relief for everyday use.
- 3000+ shock absorbing gel nodules for pressure relief & shock absorption
- Gel nodules for added cushioning
- Breathable gel design
- Anti-slip technology to prevent wrinkling in shoes
- Fits shoe Size: 3-12 (UK), 3-12 (AUS M), 5-13 (AUS F)
- EU: A: 36, B: 37, C: 38, D: 39, E: -, F: 40, G: 41, H: 42, I: 43, J: 44, K: 45, L: 46, Full Length: 47
- UK: A: 3, B: 4, C: 5, D: - , E: 6, F: -, G: 7, H: 8, I: 9, J: -, K: 10, L: 11, Full Length: 12
- AUS (W): A: 5, B: 6, C: 7, D: - , E: 8, F: -, G: 9, H: 10, I: 11, J: -, K: 12, L: 13, Full Length: -
- AUS (M): A: 3, B: 4, C: 5, D: - , E: 6, F: -, G: 7, H: 8, I: 9, J: -, K: 10, L: 11, Full Length: 12
- Scholl and the Scholl logo are trademarks of the Reckitt Benckiser Group
- All day shock absorption & pressure relief
- Gel nodules for added cushioning
- Contains 3000+ shock absorbing nodules
- Cut to size to fit most types of shoes
- One pair insoles
- Over 100 years of expertise
- Thin design easy to insert
- Easy to cut
- Wash at 40°
Information
Produce of
Made in India from imported and local components
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions for use
- Step 1 Simply cut to your size using the printed cutter guideline
- Step 2 Insert into your shoes with cloth side up
- It is recommended to replace the insoles every 6 months or sooner if showing signs of wear.
- Cleaning Instructions:
- Recommended for machine wash at 40 degrees. Dry flat, away from direct heat.
Warnings
- Caution: Discontinue use if discomfort or irritation occurs.
- If irritation persists, seek medical advice.
- Do not use in contact with broken or irritated skin.
Name and address
- Reckitt Benckiser,
- Sydney,
- NSW,
- Australia.
- Reckitt Benckiser,
- Auckland,
Net Contents
1 x Pair
Safety information
Caution: Discontinue use if discomfort or irritation occurs. If irritation persists, seek medical advice. Do not use in contact with broken or irritated skin.
