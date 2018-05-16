Wicked Kitchen Chocolate Brownie Heart 220G

- Energy1696kJ 406kcal20%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1542kJ / 369kcal
Product Description
- Chocolate brownie with ground almonds and chocolate ganache topped with a cocoa powder and red lustre dusting.
- Grabbing veg by the bulbs!
- Hi, we're Derek & Chad.
- We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife-sharp attention detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet.
- Prepare for your veg unleashed!
- Wicked gooey brownie topped with an irresistible rich chocolate ganache and red sparkle. Enjoy hot or cold! Made for chocolate lover, perfect for sharing!
- Tesco Stores Limited under license from Wicked Healthy LLC. Wicked Kitchen is a trade mark owned by Wicked Healthy LLC.
- © Tesco 2020.SC4988
- Valentine's menu
- Love this brownie
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 220g
Information
Ingredients
Coconut Milk [Coconut, Water], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Dark Chocolate [Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sugar, Water, Ground Almonds (7%), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Cornflour, Colour (Iron Oxide)
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain Peanuts and other Nuts, Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for Milk or Egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the factory
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: This product can be eaten hot or cold.
Important
All appliances vary these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: Oven 170°C/Fan 150°C/Gas 3 16-18 mins. Pre-heat the oven. Remove outer packaging. Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Made for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
220g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As sold Per 100g
|As sold 1/2 of a brownie (110g)
|Energy
|1542kJ / 369kcal
|1696kJ / 406kcal
|Fat
|19.2g
|21.1g
|of which saturates
|7.3g
|8.0g
|Carbohydrate
|41.1g
|45.2g
|of which sugars
|26.2g
|28.9g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|3.3g
|Protein
|6.5g
|7.1g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020