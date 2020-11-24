Tesco Organic Cooked & Peeled Black Tiger Prawns 150G
- Energy236kJ 56kcal3%
- Fat0.1g<1%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars<0.1g<1%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 314kJ / 74kcal
Product Description
- Organic cooked and peeled black tiger prawns (Penaeus monodon), defrosted.
- From Organic Farms Plump, juicy warm water prawns, with a sweet and delicate flavour. Why not try: With a seafood dipping sauce. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- From Organic Farms Plump, juicy warm water prawns, with a sweet and delicate flavour.
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Organic Black Tiger Prawn (Crustacean) (98%), Salt**.
**Denotes non-organic ingredient.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. This product has been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still suitable for home freezing.
Produce of
Packed in the U.K.
Made using prawns farmed in Vietnam.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
150g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (75g)
|Energy
|314kJ / 74kcal
|236kJ / 56kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0.9g
|0.7g
|Sugars
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.4g
|Protein
|16.9g
|12.7g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
Safety information
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
