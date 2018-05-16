Tesco Finest 4 Smoked Maple Beef Burgers 454G

- Energy971kJ 232kcal12%
- Fat12.8g18%
- Saturates5.0g25%
- Sugars3.3g4%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 981kJ / 235kcal
Product Description
- 4 beef quarter pounder burgers with smoked paprika, smoked salt and maple syrup.
- Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers with a Sweet Maple paste
- *Tender and succulent beef, with a sweet maple flavour. Gluten free
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Assured Food Standards - Beef
- Clean - Tray - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- Tender and succulent beef, with a sweet maple flavour
- British beef
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 454G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: British Beef (90%), Rice Flour, Sugar, Tomato Purée, Dried Onion, Water, Potato Starch, Molasses, Sea Salt, Cider Vinegar, Spirit Vinegar, Smoked Salt, Smoked Paprika, Tapioca Starch, Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Flavouring, Dextrose, Yeast, Ginger, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Cornflour, Salt, Thickener (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Dried Garlic, Maple Syrup, Onion Powder, Maize Starch, Garlic Powder, Psyllium Husk Powder, Chilli, Cayenne Pepper, Allspice.
Made using British beef
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Grill
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Place under a pre-heated medium-high grill for 12-14 minutes. Turn occasionally. Leave to stand for 5 minutes after cooking.
Caution
This product contains raw meat.
Important
Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Not suitable for microwave cooking. This product was previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat. Ensure product is cooked thoroughly until the juices run clear and there is no raw meat inside. Made from fresh and frozen meat.
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite.
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Name and address
Tesco Stores Ltd.,
Welwyn Garden City,
AL7 1GA,
U.K.
Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Gresham House,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
- www.tesco.com/finest
Net Contents
454g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One burger (99g**)
|Energy
|981kJ / 235kcal
|971kJ / 232kcal
|Fat
|12.9g
|12.8g
|Saturates
|5.1g
|5.0g
|Carbohydrate
|5.1g
|5.0g
|Sugars
|3.3g
|3.3g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|1.7g
|Protein
|23.7g
|23.5g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When grilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When grilled according to instructions 454g typically weighs 396g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
