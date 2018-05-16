Doritos Flamin Hot Tangy Cheese Corn Chips 180G

- Energy596kJ 143kcal7%
Product Description
- Flamin' Hot Tangy Cheese Flavour Corn Chips
- - Doritos Tangy Cheese tortilla chips just got hot
- - Outrageously delicious Doritos tortilla chips with a bold flavour and full-on crunch
- - Great tasting snacks for when you're getting together with mates
- - Warning... it's hot!
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- At Doritos we believe that no one should settle for boring snacks. When it comes to bold snacking experiences, we're where it's at. With a choice of intense flavours, full-on crunch and a range of sizes for every occasion, Doritos tortilla chips are the perfect snack for enjoying on-the-go or sharing with mates. Unleash the full Doritos experience with our range of crunchy tortilla chips and tasty dips. Bold crunch, bold flavours. Explore the full Doritos range at our website. With intense flavours and full-on crunch Doritos are the great tasting bold snack for when you're getting together with mates!
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
Corn (Maize), Vegetable Oils (Corn, Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Flamin' Hot Tangy Cheese Flavour [Flavourings (from Milk), Lactose from Milk), Whey Permeate (from Milk), Salt, Onion Powder, Paprika, Cayenne Pepper Powder, Garlic Powder, White Pepper Powder, Buttermilk Powder, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Potassium Chloride, Tomato Powder, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Colours (Paprika Extract, Annatto, Plain Caramel), Sugar, Cheese Powder (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Dextrose, Trehalose~), ~Trehalose is a source of Glucose
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that also handles: Wheat, Barley, Soya, Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeOnce opened, consume within 3 days
Preparation and Usage
- Wash hands thoroughly after handling
Number of uses
This pack contains 6 servings
Name and address
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Return to
Thumbs up or thumbs down? It's rare that we get a thumbs down, but if your Doritos experience wasn't top-notch, tell us why, where you bought your chips and send it to us:
- Consumer Care at
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
- c/o Dublin 18,
- D18 Y3Y9.
- UK: 0800 274777
- ROI: 1800 509408
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 30g(%*) Serving
|Per 100g
|Energy
|596kJ
|1989kJ
|-
|143kcal(7%*)
|475kcal
|Fat
|7.1g(10%*)
|23.7g
|of which saturates
|0.8g(4%*)
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|17g
|56.6g
|of which sugars
|0.9g(1%*)
|3.1g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|4.6g
|Protein
|2.0g
|6.6g
|Salt
|0.36g(6%*)
|1.19g
|This pack contains 6 servings
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
