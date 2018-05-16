By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Doritos Flamin Hot Tangy Cheese Corn Chips 180G

£ 1.99
£1.11/100g
Each 30g serving contains:
  • Energy596kJ 143kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.1g
    10%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.36g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 596kJ

Product Description

  • Flamin' Hot Tangy Cheese Flavour Corn Chips
  • - Doritos Tangy Cheese tortilla chips just got hot
  • - Outrageously delicious Doritos tortilla chips with a bold flavour and full-on crunch
  • - Great tasting snacks for when you're getting together with mates
  • - Warning... it's hot!
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • At Doritos we believe that no one should settle for boring snacks. When it comes to bold snacking experiences, we're where it's at. With a choice of intense flavours, full-on crunch and a range of sizes for every occasion, Doritos tortilla chips are the perfect snack for enjoying on-the-go or sharing with mates. Unleash the full Doritos experience with our range of crunchy tortilla chips and tasty dips. Bold crunch, bold flavours. Explore the full Doritos range at our website. With intense flavours and full-on crunch Doritos are the great tasting bold snack for when you're getting together with mates!
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

Corn (Maize), Vegetable Oils (Corn, Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Flamin' Hot Tangy Cheese Flavour [Flavourings (from Milk), Lactose from Milk), Whey Permeate (from Milk), Salt, Onion Powder, Paprika, Cayenne Pepper Powder, Garlic Powder, White Pepper Powder, Buttermilk Powder, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Potassium Chloride, Tomato Powder, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Colours (Paprika Extract, Annatto, Plain Caramel), Sugar, Cheese Powder (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Dextrose, Trehalose~), ~Trehalose is a source of Glucose

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles: Wheat, Barley, Soya, Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeOnce opened, consume within 3 days

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash hands thoroughly after handling

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 servings

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • Thumbs up or thumbs down? It's rare that we get a thumbs down, but if your Doritos experience wasn't top-notch, tell us why, where you bought your chips and send it to us:
  • Consumer Care at
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,
  • c/o Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.
  • UK: 0800 274777
  • ROI: 1800 509408

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 30g(%*) ServingPer 100g
Energy 596kJ1989kJ
-143kcal(7%*)475kcal
Fat 7.1g(10%*)23.7g
of which saturates 0.8g(4%*)2.5g
Carbohydrate 17g56.6g
of which sugars 0.9g(1%*)3.1g
Fibre 1.4g4.6g
Protein 2.0g6.6g
Salt 0.36g(6%*)1.19g
This pack contains 6 servings--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

