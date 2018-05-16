Magnum Ruby 3 X 90Ml

- Energy917 kJ 219 kcal11%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1408 kJ
Product Description
- Vanilla ice cream with a chocolate flavour coating (8%), caramel sauce (19%) and milk chocolate (24%).
- www.icecreamjoy.com
- Discover Magnum Ruby, the first ice cream brand to pair ruby chocolate with ice cream. Considered the biggest innovation in the chocolate world since White Chocolate was discovered 80 years ago, Ruby chocolate has a delicate berry taste. It gets its unique pink colour from ruby cacao beans and is free from artificial colours and flavours. It is considered as one of the greatest breakthroughs in chocolate in decades. Magnum Ruby combines the rich smoothness of white chocolate ice cream with a luscious raspberry sauce swirl and is coated in exclusive ruby Magnum chocolate, just what pleasure seekers expect from the luxury ice-cream brand. Ruby chocolate isn't bitter, milky or sweet, offering a unique and completely new taste experience. Expertly crafted by master chocolatiers, we work closely with the Rainforest Alliance to ensure our cocoa beans are responsibly sourced. Our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It's about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the journey and Magnum Ruby is no exception. Available in an ice cream stick pack of 3, indulge yourself with this newest chocolate discovery. We believe that a day without pleasure is a day lost because it's pleasure that makes life worth living. Visit our website magnumicecream.com and discover more about Magnum Ruby and a wide range of indulgent flavours: Magnum Classic, Magnum Double Chocolate, Magnum Double Caramel, Magnum Mini Classic, Almond & White and many others. Which ice cream stick will satisfy your indulgence? Have you tried Magnum Tubs? The unique Magnum experience with cracking chocolate and velvety frozen dessert in a tub. Explore more Magnum frozen treats, free yourself and be true to pleasure #truetopleasure.
- It's a frozen dessert made with the highest quality cocoa beans, certified by Rainforest Alliance Cocoa Sourcing to satisfy every chocolate expert
- White chocolate ice cream with raspberry swirl and ruby couverture chocolate
- A sweet treat for pleasure seekers
- Magnum Ruby is the newest chocolate discovery with no artificial colour and flavour
- Frozen ice cream to be stored at -18°C
- Pack size: 270ml
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Cocoa Mass1, Glucose Fructose Syrup, Cocoa Butter1, Whole Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Butter Oil, Whey Solids (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder1, Stabilisers (E407, E410, E412), Emulsifiers (E471, E442, E476), Modified Starch, Colours (E150b, E160a), Skimmed Milk Powder, Vanilla Bean Pieces, Salt, Flavourings, 1Rainforest Alliance Certified™
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store at -18°C.Best before end: see side of pack.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- Unilever House,
- Springfield Drive,
- Leatherhead,
- Surrey,
- KT22 7GR.
Return to
- Unilever UK,
- Magnum,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Careline 0800 731 1507
- Unilever Ireland Ltd,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- National Digital Park,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
- Careline: 1850 444 424
Net Contents
3 x 90ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 100 ml
|Per Portion**
|%* per portion**
|Energy
|1408 kJ
|1168 kJ
|1028 kJ
|-
|338 kcal
|280 kcal
|246 kcal
|12%
|Fat
|20 g
|16 g
|14 g
|20%
|of which saturates
|14 g
|12 g
|11 g
|55%
|Carbohydrates
|36 g
|30 g
|26 g
|10%
|of which sugars
|33 g
|27 g
|24 g
|27%
|Protein
|3,2 g
|2,7 g
|2,4 g
|5%
|Salt
|0,17 g
|0,14 g
|0,12 g
|2%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**Portion = 88 ml = 73 g, 264ml = 3 x portion
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020