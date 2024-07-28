Tesco White Baton 200G

Tesco White Baton 200G

4(31)
£0.80

£0.40/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a baton (100g)
Energy
1050kJ
247kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.5g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.82g

medium

14%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1050kJ / 247kcal

White baton.
A French classic baked for a soft inside and golden crust.
Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Salt, Yeast, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

200g

