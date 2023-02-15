We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Magicorn Eazypop Microwave Popcorn Salted Flavour 85G

2.5(2)Write a review
Magicorn Eazypop Microwave Popcorn Salted Flavour 85G
£0.70
£0.82/100g

Product Description

  • Microwave Popcorn Salted Flavour
  • Perfectly popped in minutes!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 85G

Information

Ingredients

Popping Corn (80%), Palm Oil, Salt

Produce of

Product of EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Instructions
  • See inside for full instructions
  • 1 Get ready...
  • 2 Watch...
  • 3 Listen... Pop! Pop Pop!
  • 4 Enjoy!
  • Caution:
  • Contents are hot!
  • Never leave popping corn unattended
  • 1. Simply remove the plastic wrapper, unfold packet and place face down in the microwave.
  • 2. Cook on full power for 2-4 mins (depending on microwave wattage).
  • The bag will expand as the popcorn cooks and you'll start to hear popping noises.
  • 3. Once the 'popping' noise starts to slow (2 secs between pops) you'll know it's ready.
  • 4. Remove and gently shake the bag, open with caution by pulling the corners of the bag apart.

Number of uses

This bag contains 4 portions of 20g

Name and address

  • Kohlico Brands UK Ltd,
  • Kohlico House,
  • Stanmore Hill,
  • Stanmore,
  • Middlesex,
  • UK,

Return to

  • Kohlico Brands UK Ltd,
  • Kohlico House,
  • Stanmore Hill,
  • Stanmore,
  • Middlesex,
  • UK,
  • HA7 3DP.
  • www.kohlico.com

Net Contents

85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 20gRI*%* per 20g
Energy Kj175735184004.3
Energy Kcal42184.220004.2
Fat15.71g3.14g70g4.5
of which saturates7.24g1.45g20g7.3
Carbohydrate49.82g9.96g260g3.7
of which sugars1.27g0.25g90g0.28
Fibre24.11g4.82g
Protein8g1.6g50g3.2
Salt2.50g0.75g6g12.5
* Reference Intake of an average adult----
This bag contains 4 portions of 20g----
View all Indian & South Asian

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

2 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Nice and crunchy

4 stars

Popcorn is great! Nice and crunchy! Palm oil is bad just in big amount or if you are overweight.

palm oil!!!!

1 stars

palm oil!!!!

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here