Product Description
- Jungle Formula Bite & Sting Roll On 15ml
- Jungle Formula Bite & Sting
- With carefully selected ingredients to immediately stop itching and offers instant & long lasting relief:
- Contains Glycerin to calm the skin & help minimize redness.
- Enriched with Menthol known for its cooling effect.
- With cold applicator to help reduce swelling.
- Dermatologically tested. Can be used on face and body. Roll-on for precise on the bite application.
- Green dot
- Instant relief
- Cooling effect
- From insect bites, jelly fish, of after nettle rash
- Pack size: 15ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Alcohol Denat., Aspalathus Linearis Leaf Extract, Glycerin, Triethanolamine, Carbomer, Menthol
Storage
Store in a dark and dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Usage Instructions
- Apply Jungle Formula Bite & Sting on the affected area.
- Apply 3 or 4 time a day. For everyday use.
- Can be used on children from 3 years old.
Number of uses
3-4 Uses
Warnings
- CAUTION
- Avoid contact with the eyes. Do not swallow. Keep out of the reach of children.
Distributor address
- Omega Pharma Ltd,
- 1st Floor,
- 32 Vauxhall Bridge Rd,
- London,
- SW1V 2SA,
- UK.
Return to
- Omega Pharma Ltd,
- 1st Floor,
- 32 Vauxhall Bridge Rd,
- London,
- SW1V 2SA,
- UK.
- www.jungleformula.co.uk
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
15ml ℮
Safety information
CAUTION Avoid contact with the eyes. Do not swallow. Keep out of the reach of children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020