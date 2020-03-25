Webbox Natural Senior Cat Food Selection 11+ 1200G
Product Description
- WEBBOX NATURAL SENIOR CAT FOOD SELN 11+ 1200G
- A complete pet food for senior cats from 11+ years
- Webbox Natural: a natural complete food for senior cats made with tasty meat, fish and beneficial vitamins and minerals.
- Pack size: 1200G
Allergy Information
- Free From: Wheat
Storage
Unopened, store in cool, dry conditions away from direct sunlight. Once open, store in the refrigerator and use within 48 hours.
Net Contents
12 x 100g ℮
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (55%), Fish and Fish Derivatives (Salmon 5%), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (Inulin 0.1%)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Wheat
Storage
- Unopened, store in cool, dry conditions away from direct sunlight. Once open, store in the refrigerator and use within 48 hours.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical Constituents Crude Protein 8.5% Crude Fat 4.5% Crude Fibre 0.5% Crude Ash 2.5% Moisture 82% Vitamin D3 250IU Vitamin E 15mg Biotin 20μg Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate): 15mg Copper (Copper Sulphate Pentahydrate): 1mg Manganese (Manganous Sulphate Monohydrate): 1mg Taurine 445mg Calorie Content 82Kcal/100g - Additives - Nutritional Additives (Per Kg): - Vitamins: - Trace Elements: - Amino Acids: -
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (60%, of which Beef 5%, Chicken 5%), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (Inulin 0.1%)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Wheat
Storage
- Unopened, store in cool, dry conditions away from direct sunlight. Once open, store in the refrigerator and use within 48 hours.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical Constituents Crude Protein 8.5% Crude Fat 4.5% Crude Fibre 0.5% Crude Ash 2.5% Moisture 82% Vitamin D3 250IU Vitamin E 15mg Biotin 20μg Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate): 15mg Copper (Copper Sulphate Pentahydrate): 1mg Manganese (Manganous Sulphate Monohydrate): 1mg Taurine 445mg Calorie Content 82Kcal/100g - Additives - Nutritional Additives (Per Kg): - Vitamins: - Trace Elements: - Amino Acids: -
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (60%, of which Chicken 5%, Duck 5%), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (Inulin 0.1%)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Wheat
Storage
- Unopened, store in cool, dry conditions away from direct sunlight. Once open, store in the refrigerator and use within 48 hours.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical Constituents Crude Protein 8.5% Crude Fat 4.5% Crude Fibre 0.5% Crude Ash 2.5% Moisture 82% Vitamin D3 250IU Vitamin E 15mg Biotin 20μg Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate): 15mg Copper (Copper Sulphate Pentahydrate): 1mg Manganese (Manganous Sulphate Monohydrate): 1mg Taurine 445mg Calorie Content 82Kcal/100g - Additives - Nutritional Additives (Per Kg): - Vitamins: - Trace Elements: - Amino Acids: -
