Webbox Natural Senior Cat Food Selection 11+ 1200G

Webbox Natural Senior Cat Food Selection 11+ 1200G
£ 4.00
£3.34/kg

Product Description

  • WEBBOX NATURAL SENIOR CAT FOOD SELN 11+ 1200G
  • A complete pet food for senior cats from 11+ years
  • Webbox Natural: a natural complete food for senior cats made with tasty meat, fish and beneficial vitamins and minerals.
  • Pack size: 1200G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Wheat

Storage

Unopened, store in cool, dry conditions away from direct sunlight. Once open, store in the refrigerator and use within 48 hours.

Net Contents

12 x 100g ℮

  • Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (55%), Fish and Fish Derivatives (Salmon 5%), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (Inulin 0.1%)

    Allergy Information

    • Free From: Wheat

    Storage

    • Unopened, store in cool, dry conditions away from direct sunlight. Once open, store in the refrigerator and use within 48 hours.

  • Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (60%, of which Beef 5%, Chicken 5%), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (Inulin 0.1%)

    Allergy Information

    • Free From: Wheat

    Storage

    • Unopened, store in cool, dry conditions away from direct sunlight. Once open, store in the refrigerator and use within 48 hours.

  • Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (60%, of which Chicken 5%, Duck 5%), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (Inulin 0.1%)

    Allergy Information

    • Free From: Wheat

    Storage

    • Unopened, store in cool, dry conditions away from direct sunlight. Once open, store in the refrigerator and use within 48 hours.

