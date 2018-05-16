Phd Diet Whey Lean Mrp Double Chocolate 770G
Product Description
- Double Chocolate Flavour Meal Replacement Powder for Weight Management with Sweetener
- PhD Diet Whey Lean MRP is a high protein, low sugar meal replacement shake that is a great source of fibre and formulated to help you maintain a healthy, balanced diet that provides essential nutrients during a period of weight-loss and/or weight-management.
- Key Benefits
- High in Protein: Derived from Whey protein, Milk Protein and Soya Protein Isolate.
- Does not contain Maltodextrin or Fructose.
- Quality carbohydrate source derived from Oats.
- Source of Fibre.
- Contains a full spectrum micro-nutrient blend providing the key essential vitamins and minerals required to maintain a healthy lifestyle.
- Substituting two daily meals of an energy-restricted diet with a meal replacement product such as Diet Whey Lean MRP contributes to weight-loss.
- Substituting one daily meal of an energy-restricted diet with a meal replacement powder such as Diet Whey Lean MRP contributes to the maintenance of weight after weight loss.
- Pack size: 770G
Information
Ingredients
Protein Blend (Milk Protein Concentrate, Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Soya Protein Isolate), Wholegrain Oats, Reduced Fat Cocoa Powder, L-Carnitine, Sunflower Oil Powder, Flavourings, Matcha Green Tea, Potassium Citrate, Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate, Magnesium Oxide Heavy, Vitamin C, Zinc Gluconate, Ferric Pyrophosphate, Vitamin E Acetate, Potassium Iodide, Vitamin B3, Sodium Selenite, Vitamin A Acetate, Vitamin B5, Copper Gluconate, Manganese Sulphate Monohydrate, D-Biotin, Vitamin B12, Vitamin D2, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Folic Acid, Sodium Chloride, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Sweetener (Sucralose)
Allergy Information
- May also contain: Egg, Nuts, Peanuts, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.For Best Before End Date See Reverse of Tub.
Warnings
- PRODUCT INFORMATION
- Diet Whey Lean MRP should not be used as a substitute for a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Store out of reach of children. Use only as part of an energy-restricted diet, other foods should be a necessary part of such diet. It is important that an adequate daily fluid intake is maintained. Do not exceed the recommended daily intake.
Net Contents
770g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(±when mixed with water) Per 100g
|(±when mixed with water) Per 55g serving
|Energy
|1602kJ/
|881kJ/
|-
|380kcal
|209kcal
|Fat
|6.5g
|3.6g
|Of which saturates
|1.50g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|29g
|16g
|Of which sugars
|1.49g
|0.82g
|Fibre
|6.8g
|3.8g
|Protein
|48g
|26g
|Salt
|1.23g
|0.68g
|Vitamin A
|464µg RE
|255.2µg RE (32% RI*)
|Vitamin D
|11.1µg
|6.1µg (122% RI*)
|Vitamin E
|6.9mg α-TE
|3.77mg α-TE (31% RI*)
|Vitamin C
|46mg
|25.2mg (31% RI*)
|Thiamin
|0.67mg
|0.37mg (34% RI*)
|Riboflavin
|1.1mg
|0.61mg (44% RI*)
|Niacin
|9.1mg NE
|5.0mg NE (31% RI*)
|Vitamin B6
|0.80mg
|0.44mg (31% RI*)
|Folic Acid
|110µg
|61µg (30% RI*)
|Vitamin B12
|1.40µg
|0.77µg (31% RI*)
|Biotin
|29µg
|16µg (31% RI*)
|Pantothenic acid
|3.5mg
|1.9mg (32% RI*)
|Potassium
|1080mg
|594mg (30% RI*)
|Calcium
|490mg
|270mg (34% RI*)
|Phosphorus
|420mg
|231mg (33% RI*)
|Magnesium
|238mg
|131mg (35% RI*)
|Iron
|9.78mg
|5.4mg (38% RI*)
|Zinc
|5.4mg
|2.97mg (30% RI*)
|Copper
|1mg
|0.54mg (54% RI*)
|Manganese
|1mg
|0.64mg (32% RI*)
|Selenium
|31µg
|17µg (31% RI*)
|Iodine
|90µg
|50µg (33% RI*)
|L-Carnitine
|1000mg
|550mg
|Also provides:
|-
|-
|*RI = Reference Intake
|-
|-
Safety information
