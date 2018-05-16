By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Phd Diet Whey Lean Mrp Double Chocolate 770G

Product Description

  • Double Chocolate Flavour Meal Replacement Powder for Weight Management with Sweetener
  • PhD Diet Whey Lean MRP is a high protein, low sugar meal replacement shake that is a great source of fibre and formulated to help you maintain a healthy, balanced diet that provides essential nutrients during a period of weight-loss and/or weight-management.
  • Key Benefits
  • High in Protein: Derived from Whey protein, Milk Protein and Soya Protein Isolate.
  • Does not contain Maltodextrin or Fructose.
  • Quality carbohydrate source derived from Oats.
  • Source of Fibre.
  • Contains a full spectrum micro-nutrient blend providing the key essential vitamins and minerals required to maintain a healthy lifestyle.
  • Substituting two daily meals of an energy-restricted diet with a meal replacement product such as Diet Whey Lean MRP contributes to weight-loss.
  • Substituting one daily meal of an energy-restricted diet with a meal replacement powder such as Diet Whey Lean MRP contributes to the maintenance of weight after weight loss.
  • Pack size: 770G

Information

Ingredients

Protein Blend (Milk Protein Concentrate, Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Soya Protein Isolate), Wholegrain Oats, Reduced Fat Cocoa Powder, L-Carnitine, Sunflower Oil Powder, Flavourings, Matcha Green Tea, Potassium Citrate, Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate, Magnesium Oxide Heavy, Vitamin C, Zinc Gluconate, Ferric Pyrophosphate, Vitamin E Acetate, Potassium Iodide, Vitamin B3, Sodium Selenite, Vitamin A Acetate, Vitamin B5, Copper Gluconate, Manganese Sulphate Monohydrate, D-Biotin, Vitamin B12, Vitamin D2, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Folic Acid, Sodium Chloride, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Sweetener (Sucralose)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain: Egg, Nuts, Peanuts, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.For Best Before End Date See Reverse of Tub.

Warnings

  • PRODUCT INFORMATION
  • Diet Whey Lean MRP should not be used as a substitute for a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Store out of reach of children. Use only as part of an energy-restricted diet, other foods should be a necessary part of such diet. It is important that an adequate daily fluid intake is maintained. Do not exceed the recommended daily intake.

Net Contents

770g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(±when mixed with water) Per 100g(±when mixed with water) Per 55g serving
Energy 1602kJ/881kJ/
-380kcal209kcal
Fat 6.5g3.6g
Of which saturates 1.50g0.8g
Carbohydrate 29g16g
Of which sugars 1.49g0.82g
Fibre 6.8g3.8g
Protein 48g26g
Salt 1.23g0.68g
Vitamin A 464µg RE255.2µg RE (32% RI*)
Vitamin D 11.1µg6.1µg (122% RI*)
Vitamin E 6.9mg α-TE3.77mg α-TE (31% RI*)
Vitamin C 46mg25.2mg (31% RI*)
Thiamin0.67mg0.37mg (34% RI*)
Riboflavin1.1mg0.61mg (44% RI*)
Niacin 9.1mg NE5.0mg NE (31% RI*)
Vitamin B6 0.80mg0.44mg (31% RI*)
Folic Acid 110µg61µg (30% RI*)
Vitamin B12 1.40µg0.77µg (31% RI*)
Biotin 29µg16µg (31% RI*)
Pantothenic acid 3.5mg1.9mg (32% RI*)
Potassium 1080mg594mg (30% RI*)
Calcium 490mg270mg (34% RI*)
Phosphorus 420mg231mg (33% RI*)
Magnesium 238mg131mg (35% RI*)
Iron 9.78mg5.4mg (38% RI*)
Zinc 5.4mg2.97mg (30% RI*)
Copper 1mg0.54mg (54% RI*)
Manganese 1mg0.64mg (32% RI*)
Selenium 31µg17µg (31% RI*)
Iodine 90µg50µg (33% RI*)
L-Carnitine1000mg550mg
Also provides:--
*RI = Reference Intake--

Safety information

View more safety information

