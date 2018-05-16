Schwartz Chinese Special Vegetable Fried Rice Southern Mix 20G

Product Description
- A fragrant seasoning mix with sesame seeds, ginger and garlic for tasty and easy vegetable fried rice.
- Cooks in 10 mins
- Made with natural ingredients
- Easy way to 2 of your 5 a day
- Full of flavour & goodness!
- Free from hydrogenated fats
- No added MSG
- No artificial colours or flavourings
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 20G
Information
Ingredients
Spices (Dried Onion, Dried Garlic (20%), Ground Ginger (7%), Ground Cinnamon (Cassia), White Pepper), Sesame Seed (20%), Natural Flavourings (contains Mustard), Dried Red Bell Peppers, Chives, Sunflower Oil
Allergy Information
- Contains: Mustard, Sesame
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in the EU
Number of uses
2-3 Servings
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Net Contents
20g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per serving*
|% RI** per serving*
|Energy
|1614kJ
|1093kJ
|13%
|-
|385kcal
|261kcal
|Fat
|14.2g
|6.7g
|10%
|of which saturates
|2.3g
|0.6g
|3%
|Carbohydrates
|45.9g
|40.8g
|16%
|of which sugars
|7.1g
|10.1g
|11%
|Fibre
|8.6g
|6.3g
|-
|Protein
|14.1g
|9.5g
|19%
|Salt
|4.81g
|0.47g
|8%
|*1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe
|-
|-
|-
|**Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
