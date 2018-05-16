By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwartz Chinese Special Vegetable Fried Rice Southern Mix 20G

Schwartz Chinese Special Vegetable Fried Rice Southern Mix 20G
£ 1.00
£5.00/100g

Product Description

  • A fragrant seasoning mix with sesame seeds, ginger and garlic for tasty and easy vegetable fried rice.
  • Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk

By Appointment to Her Majesty the Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz

  • Cooks in 10 mins
  • Made with natural ingredients
  • Easy way to 2 of your 5 a day
  • Full of flavour & goodness!
  • Free from hydrogenated fats
  • No added MSG
  • No artificial colours or flavourings
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 20G

Information

Ingredients

Spices (Dried Onion, Dried Garlic (20%), Ground Ginger (7%), Ground Cinnamon (Cassia), White Pepper), Sesame Seed (20%), Natural Flavourings (contains Mustard), Dried Red Bell Peppers, Chives, Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard, Sesame

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Number of uses

2-3 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Net Contents

20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer serving*% RI** per serving*
Energy 1614kJ1093kJ13%
-385kcal261kcal
Fat 14.2g6.7g10%
of which saturates 2.3g0.6g3%
Carbohydrates45.9g40.8g16%
of which sugars 7.1g10.1g11%
Fibre 8.6g6.3g-
Protein 14.1g9.5g19%
Salt 4.81g0.47g8%
*1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe---
**Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

