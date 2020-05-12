Burts Bees Dry Skin Body Lotion With Cocoa Butter 170G
Product Description
- Burts Bees Dry Skn Bdy Ltn with Cocoa Bttr 170g
- Softening Cocoa and Cupuacu Butters
- For Dry Skin
- Proven to naturally moisturise for up to 24 hours
- Indulge your skin with softening Cocoa and Cupuacu Butters and nourishing botanical moisturisers like Sunflower and Olive Oils. Indulge your senses with the rich aroma of Cocoa Butter and a hint of Vanilla. Scientifically proven to naturally moisturise for up to 24 hours. Burts Bees Richly Replenishing Cocoa & Cupuacu Butters Body Lotion leaves dry skin feeling soft, smooth and healthy, naturally. For dry skin. Dermatologist-Tested.
- Pack size: 170G
Information
