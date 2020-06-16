Childs Farm Sweet Orange Hair & Body Wash 500Ml

Smells fantastic!
Lovely product, will certainly buy again.
Great product
Usual great Child’s Farm quality delivered in a timely manner.
Gorgeous smell
I bought the sweet orange with my son in mind. My son's favourite colour is red and it smells so good. It is gentle on my son's as skin and a great clean. The pump bottle dispenses the perfect amount for a child therefore there is no waste.
Smells fantastic
My son has trouble with body washes due to eczema but not with Childs Farm. He loves all the different smells he can choose from. Sweet orange is his favourite
Child’s Farm products
We love all Child’s Farm products and for a special reason. I suffer from Eczema and my son has servers psoriasis, it clears up my eczema and makes my sons psoriasis much more bearable, he feels it takes away a lot of the itch. Strongly recommend this product if you have any skin conditions or not as it is lovely on the skin
Amazing products
We have been using your products for almost 3 years. Love the hair and body wash ones - they lather up really nicely, smell fresh and are suitable for sensitive skin and eczema prone too.
Perfect for both my children
I purchased this product as due to washing hands both my children were suffering with dry skin. This has been perfect and they both love it. Smells great ! Thank you x
Body wash and hand soap
Fantastic products keeping our hands from drying and cracking especially my son who has very sensitive skin.
Great products
We have been using Childs Farm products since its came in the market. Always likes it and using it on my grandson as well as myself.