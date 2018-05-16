ROAR C/NUT MANGO PASN/FRUIT OAT CKIE I/CRM 500ML

- Energy722 kJ 172 kcal9%
Product Description
- Coconut milk ice cream with mango and passion fruit sauce (15%), oat cookie pieces (6%) and coconut pieces.
- We Save Wild Cats
- Panthera
- Tigers are on the brink of extinction. We have partnered with Panthera and their 'Tigers Forever' program with the aim of increasing tiger numbers by at least 50% over a ten-year period. When you support us, you support them.
- Find out more at roaricecream.com
- Coconut Mango Passion Fruit Oat Cookie
- We take smooth coconut ice cream made from coconut milk, add a fruity mango-passionfruit sauce, a hint of lemon, coconut flakes and oat cookies.
- Roar by Name, Plant Based by Nature
- Roar is a wildly indulgent plant based ice cream.
- Green Dot
- V-Label.EU - European Vegetarian Union
- UTZ Certified - Cocoa, This product supports responsible cocoa farming. UTZ certified cocoa is grown with care for people and the environment. www.utz.org
- ® Registered Trade Mark of Froneri International Limited
- No palm oil
- UTZ certified cocoa
- European Vegetarian Union
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Raw Cane Sugar, Rice Syrup, Coconut Milk (11%), (Coconut Extract, Water) Mango Puree (6%), Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Sunflower), Wheat Flour, Passion Fruit Juice (2%), Coconut Pieces (1%), Oat Flakes, Cocoa Butter, Hemp Protein Powder, Stabiliser (Pectin), Citrus Fibre, Maize Starch, Lemon Juice, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain: Peanuts and Nuts.
Storage
Keep frozen. Store below -18°C.For best before end: see base of tub.
Number of uses
This tub contains 5 servings. (1 serving: 100 ml = 2 scoops)
Name and address
Return to
- R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
- Part of the Froneri Group,
- Leeming Bar,
- United Kingdom,
- DL7 9UL.
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per portion 100 ml (79,4 g)
|% RI* per serving
|Energy
|910 kJ
|722 kJ
|9 %
|-
|217 kcal
|172 kcal
|Fat
|8,2 g
|6,5 g
|9 %
|of which saturates
|6,6 g
|5,2 g
|26 %
|Carbohydrate
|34 g
|27 g
|10 %
|of which sugars
|20 g
|16 g
|18 %
|Dietary Fibre
|0,9 g
|0,7 g
|Protein
|1,2 g
|1,0 g
|2 %
|Salt
|0,09 g
|0,07 g
|1 %
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|This tub contains 5 servings. (1 serving: 100 ml=2 scoops)
|-
|-
|-
