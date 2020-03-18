Tesco Sweet Chilli Chicken Sausages 400G
- Energy877kJ 209kcal10%
- Fat7.7g11%
- Saturates2.0g10%
- Sugars4.3g5%
- Salt1.6g27%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 737kJ / 176kcal
Product Description
- British Chicken sausages with a sweet chilli spice seasoning.
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Thigh (74%), Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Salt, Dried Red Pepper, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Garlic Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Paprika, Black Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Coriander, Flavouring, Paprika Extract, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Chilli Extract.
Filled into beef collagen casings.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
