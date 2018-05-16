Magnum Collection Salted Caramel Glaze Almond Ice Cream 270Ml

Product Description
- Salted caramel ice cream with caramel sauce (8%) coated with milk chocolate (29%) with almond brittle (4%)
- Magnum Collection Salted Caramel & Glazed Almond is a salted caramel ice cream with a caramel sauce swirl, wrapped in cracking milk chocolate and topped with almond pieces coated in sugar and cocoa butter, promising the Magnum signature “cracking” experience with every bite. We believe that a day without pleasure is a day lost because it's pleasure that makes life worth living. Excellence is achieved when you care about every detail, that's why we select the most exclusive ingredients and expert hands to create our products with passion and precision. We work closely with the Rainforest Alliance to make sure all our cocoa beans are responsibly sourced. Our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It’s about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the journey. Since 1989, pleasure seekers around the world have been discovering Magnum. Visit our website and explore the full range of Magnum ice creams and discover a world of pleasure. Magnum also has a wide range of indulgent flavours: Magnum Classic, Magnum Double Chocolate, Magnum Double Caramel, Magnum Mini Classic, Almond & White and many others. Which ice cream stick will satisfy your indulgence? Have you tried Magnum Tubs? The unique Magnum experience with cracking chocolate and velvety frozen dessert in a tub. Explore more of Magnum frozen treats, free yourself and be true to pleasure. #truetopleasure
- Magnum Collection Salted Caramel & Glazed Almond - a salted caramel ice cream with a caramel swirl, dipped in Magnum Classic chocolate with almond brittle on the outside
- A frozen dessert made with the highest quality cocoa beans, certified by Rainforest Alliance to satisfy every chocolate expert
- A sweet treat for pleasure seekers, promising the Magnum signature “cracking” experience with every bite
- Magnum Salted Caramel & Glazed Almond ice cream brings a pleasure like no other
- Frozen ice cream to be stored at -18˚C
- 3 ice cream sticks, 90 ml each to make sure you always have something good in your fridge
- Pack size: 270ML
Ingredients: Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, cocoa butter¹, glucose syrup, cocoa mass¹, coconut oil, caramelised sugar syrup (4.5%), fructose syrup, ALMONDS, whole MILK powder, butter oil (MILK), whey solids (MILK), emulsifiers (E471, SOY lecithin, E476), glucose-fructose syrup, stabilisers (E410, E412, E407), salt, flavourings. May contain: other nuts. ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified™ Contains Soy, Milk and - Almond (Amygdalus communis L). May contain: other nuts Free from Irradiation, Meat and Alcohol. Not present Kosher, Ovo Lacto Vegetarian, Halal and Vegan
- Contains: Milk
STORE AT -18°C
Germany
270 ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|1332 kJ
|1092 kJ
|986 kJ
|12%
|Energy (kcal)
|318 kcal
|261 kcal
|236 kcal
|0%
|Fat (g)
|20 g
|16 g
|15 g
|21%
|of which saturates (g)
|13 g
|11 g
|9.6 g
|48%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|30 g
|25 g
|22 g
|8%
|of which sugars (g)
|25 g
|21 g
|19 g
|21%
|Protein (g)
|3.3 g
|2.7 g
|2.5 g
|5%
|Salt (g)
|0.37 g
|0.3 g
|0.27 g
|5%
|1 portion = 74 g. (Pack contains 3 portions)
