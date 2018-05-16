Oatly Skinny Oat Drink 1L

Product Description
- Oat drink
- Are you sitting down? We now make something called Oat Drink Skinny, which is huge news if the idea of making a thoughtful choice for the planet by swapping skimmed cow's milk for skinny oat drink sounds like something you'd like to do. Pour it in a glass and sip away while listening to Mozart and looking out a window at flowers or maybe some swans, or gulp it while watching a monster truck rally. Don't get caught up in the details. The point is, you now have a delicious dairy-free, soya-free, vegan, 0.5% fat option in your life. Like all our drinks, it's made from oats, a pinch of salt, water and so forth. In other words, good stuff.
- Climate footprint:0.36 kg CO2e per kg
- Wow no cow!
- It's Swedish!
- Unsurprisingly contains oats
- Enriched with vitamins and minerals
- Free from lactose, milk protein, soya
- 100% cool for vegans
- Pack size: 1L
Information
Ingredients
Oat Base (Water, Oats 10%), Acidity Regulator (Dipotassium Phosphate), Calcium Carbonate, Calcium Phosphates, Iodised Salt, Vitamins (D2, Riboflavin and B12)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Milk, Soya
- Contains: Oats
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days
Produce of
Packed in Germany
Preparation and Usage
- Shake me!
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Oatly AB,
- Företagsvägen 42,
- 261 51 Landskrona,
- Sweden.
Return to
- Oatly UK Limited,
- 81 Rivington Street,
- London,
- EC2A 3AY,
- United Kingdom.
- info.uk@oatly.com
- www.oatly.com
Net Contents
1l
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml:
|Energy
|154 kJ / 37 kcal
|Fat
|0.5 g
|of which saturates
|0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|6.6 g
|of which sugars
|4.1 g*
|Fibre
|0.8 g
|Protein
|1.0 g
|Salt
|0.10 g
|Vitamin D
|1.5 µg (30%**)
|Riboflavin
|0.21 mg (15%**)
|Vitamin B12
|0.38 µg (15%**)
|Phosphorus
|105 mg (15%**)
|Potassium
|151 mg (7.5%**)
|Calcium
|120 mg (15%**)
|*Natural sugars from oats
|-
|**Of the Nutrient Reference Values (NRVs)
|-
