By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Oatly Skinny Oat Drink 1L

No ratings yetWrite a review
Oatly Skinny Oat Drink 1L
£ 1.80
£1.80/litre

Product Description

  • Oat drink
  • Are you sitting down? We now make something called Oat Drink Skinny, which is huge news if the idea of making a thoughtful choice for the planet by swapping skimmed cow's milk for skinny oat drink sounds like something you'd like to do. Pour it in a glass and sip away while listening to Mozart and looking out a window at flowers or maybe some swans, or gulp it while watching a monster truck rally. Don't get caught up in the details. The point is, you now have a delicious dairy-free, soya-free, vegan, 0.5% fat option in your life. Like all our drinks, it's made from oats, a pinch of salt, water and so forth. In other words, good stuff.
  • Climate footprint:0.36 kg CO2e per kg
  • Wow no cow!
  • It's Swedish!
  • Unsurprisingly contains oats
  • Enriched with vitamins and minerals
  • Free from lactose, milk protein, soya
  • 100% cool for vegans
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

Ingredients

Oat Base (Water, Oats 10%), Acidity Regulator (Dipotassium Phosphate), Calcium Carbonate, Calcium Phosphates, Iodised Salt, Vitamins (D2, Riboflavin and B12)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Milk, Soya
  • Contains: Oats

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days

Produce of

Packed in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake me!

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Oatly AB,
  • Företagsvägen 42,
  • 261 51 Landskrona,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • Oatly UK Limited,
  • 81 Rivington Street,
  • London,
  • EC2A 3AY,
  • United Kingdom.
  • info.uk@oatly.com
  • www.oatly.com

Net Contents

1l

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml:
Energy 154 kJ / 37 kcal
Fat 0.5 g
of which saturates 0.1 g
Carbohydrate 6.6 g
of which sugars4.1 g*
Fibre 0.8 g
Protein 1.0 g
Salt 0.10 g
Vitamin D1.5 µg (30%**)
Riboflavin0.21 mg (15%**)
Vitamin B12 0.38 µg (15%**)
Phosphorus 105 mg (15%**)
Potassium 151 mg (7.5%**)
Calcium 120 mg (15%**)
*Natural sugars from oats-
**Of the Nutrient Reference Values (NRVs)-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Strawberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here