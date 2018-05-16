ROAR H/NUT CHOC CKIE PLANT BASED ICE CREAM 500ML

- Energy823 kJ 196 kcal10%
Product Description
- Hazelnut ice cream with chocolate cookie pieces (8%) and salted roasted hazelnut pieces.
- We Save Wild Cats
- Panthera
- Tigers are on the brink of extinction. We have partnered with Panthera and their 'Tigers Forever' program with the aim of increasing tiger numbers by at least 50% over a ten-year period. When you support us, you support them.
- Find out more at roaricecream.com
- Hazelnut Chocolate Cookie
- We take smooth hazelnut ice cream made with hazelnut paste and load it with chopped salted hazelnuts and chocolate cookies.
- Roar by Name, Plant Based by Nature
- Roar is a wildly indulgent plant based ice cream.
- Green Dot
- V-Label.EU - European Vegetarian Union
- UTZ Certified - Cocoa, This product supports responsible cocoa farming. UTZ certified cocoa is grown with care for people and the environment. www.utz.org
- ® Registered Trade Mark of Froneri International Limited
- No palm oil
- European Vegetarian Union
- UTZ certified cocoa
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Rice Syrup, Raw Cane Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Sunflower), Hazelnuts (5.9%) (Paste 3%, Pieces 2.9%) Wheat Flour, Chocolate Powder (2.7%) (Raw Cane Sugar, Cocoa Powder), Hemp Protein Powder, Stabiliser (Pectin), Citrus Fibre, Sea Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Flavouring, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates)
Allergy Information
- May contain: Peanuts and other Nuts.
Storage
Keep frozen. Store below -18°C.For best before end: see base of tub.
Number of uses
This tub contains 5 servings. (1 serving: 100 ml = 2 scoops)
Name and address
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per portion 100 ml (81,4 g)
|% RI* per serving
|Energy
|1012 kJ
|823 kJ
|10 %
|-
|241 kcal
|196 kcal
|Fat
|11 g
|8,7 g
|12 %
|of which saturates
|5,7 g
|4,7 g
|24 %
|Carbohydrate
|34 g
|28 g
|11 %
|of which sugars
|19 g
|16 g
|18 %
|Dietary Fibre
|0,7 g
|0,6 g
|Protein
|1,9 g
|1,5 g
|3 %
|Salt
|0,26 g
|0,21 g
|4 %
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|This tub contains 5 servings. (1 serving: 100 ml=2 scoops)
|-
|-
|-
