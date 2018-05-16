By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Clarence Court Burford Brown Large Free Range Eggs 6 Pack
Product Description

  • 6 Large Free Range Eggs
  • For guidance on achieving perfectly poached eggs or recipe inspiration from dinner party canapés, to classic egg dishes please visit: clarencecourt.co.uk or @clarencecourt
  • In 1928, botanist and explorer, Clarence Elliott brought jungle fowl back from Patagonia to Stow-on-the Wold, Gloucestershire. These rare birds were crossbred to create generations of pedigree hens that to this day lay beautiful, colourful, hard-shelled eggs with deep yellow yolks.
  • Decades of experience have gone into caring for our fabulous birds ensuring their health and welfare (as well as that of the British farmers who care for them) are of the highest standard. Clarence Court birds lay at their own natural, slow speed, resulting in distinctively richer eggs.
  • When you see the Clarence Court crown you know it's from our exclusive line of traditional breed birds, roaming free on acres of England's green and pleasant land from dawn until dusk, grazing on the best maize enriched diet.
  • Class A
  • With deep brown coloured shells

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated after purchase

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Name and address

  • Clarence Court Eggs Ltd,
  • Lacock,
  • Wiltshire,
  • SN15 2LZ.

Net Contents

6 x Free Range Eggs

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 547kJ/131kcal
Fat 9.0g
of which saturates 2.5g
Carbohydrate 0.0g
of which sugars 0.0g
Fibre 0.0g
Protein 12.6g
Salt 0.39g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

