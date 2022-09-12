We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Good Boy Dog Treats Pigs In Blankets 80G

5(6)
£2.30

£28.75/kg

A Complementary Pet Food for Dogs
These Succulent Pigs in Blankets are made with super duper tasty 100% natural meat so are sure to become one of your dog's favourite treats. Made from delicious Chicken, Duck and Pork and containing no artificial colours or preservatives, these tasty little treats were loved by dogs up and down to the country so much at Christmas time, we decided to make them all year round.
Making dog's tails waggle is second nature here at Good Boy. We produce really exciting, yummy treats to keep your dog happy as well as entertained.
Yummy dog treatsLovingly made with 100% natural meatsTasty three feastLoved by dogs all year round
Pack size: 80G

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (49%), Duck Breast (16%), Pork (16%), Glycerin, Corn Starch, Chicken Liver, Pea Protein, Pork Flavouring (2%), Salt

Allergy Information

This product is packed on a site that handles Nuts and Peanuts.

Net Contents

80g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feed as a treat as part of a nutritionally balanced diet. Check that your dog has plenty of clean, fresh water available - just in case they get really thirsty. This treat should be given under supervision, on a non-stainable surface.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

