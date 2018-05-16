Tesco Plant Chef Spiced Tikka Sauce 500G

- Energy355kJ 85kcal4%
Product Description
- A medium spiced sauce with onion and coconut.
- 100% Plant Based Blended with sweet tomatoes and coconut cream
100% Plant Based Blended with sweet tomatoes and coconut cream The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Tomato, Tomato Purée, Water, Onion (12%), Coconut (3%), Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Coriander, Spices, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Colour (Paprika Extract), Dried Fenugreek Leaf.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Jar. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
500g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100
|1/4 of a jar (125g)
|Energy
|284kJ / 68kcal
|355kJ / 85kcal
|Fat
|2.5g
|3.1g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|9.6g
|12.0g
|Sugars
|5.2g
|6.5g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|1.0g
|Protein
|1.3g
|1.6g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
