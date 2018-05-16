By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Plant Chef Spiced Tikka Sauce 500G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Plant Chef Spiced Tikka Sauce 500G
£ 0.75
£0.15/100g
1/4 of a jar
  • Energy355kJ 85kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.1g
    4%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars6.5g
    7%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 284kJ / 68kcal

Product Description

  • A medium spiced sauce with onion and coconut.
  • 100% Plant Based Blended with sweet tomatoes and coconut cream
  • 100% Plant Based Blended with sweet tomatoes and coconut cream The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato, Tomato Purée, Water, Onion (12%), Coconut (3%), Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Coriander, Spices, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Colour (Paprika Extract), Dried Fenugreek Leaf.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 1001/4 of a jar (125g)
Energy284kJ / 68kcal355kJ / 85kcal
Fat2.5g3.1g
Saturates1.1g1.4g
Carbohydrate9.6g12.0g
Sugars5.2g6.5g
Fibre0.8g1.0g
Protein1.3g1.6g
Salt0.6g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Plant Chef Coconut Korma Sauce 500G

£ 0.75
£0.15/100g

Tesco Hot Chilli Sauce 500G

£ 0.80
£0.16/100g

Tesco Tikka Masala Cooking Sauce 500G

£ 0.75
£0.15/100g

Tesco Microwave Basmati Rice 250G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.45
£1.80/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here