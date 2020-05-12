Leap Free Not Farmed Albacore Tuna 220G

Product Description
- Albacore Tuna
- Why Wild?
- Albacore is a species of tuna with a naturally light colour
- A versatile all-rounder with a subtle, delicate flavour & meaty texture
- Wild-caught in the Pacific, Atlantic & Indian Oceans
- Naturally high in protein & low in fat
- Lean & nutritious from a life swimming free
- Pack size: 220G
Information
Ingredients
Defrosted Albacore Tuna (Thunnus Alalunga) (Fish)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened, eat within one day. This tuna has previously been frozen and returned to a chilled temperature. Freeze on day of purchase and use within one month. Defrost fully in a fridge overnight.Don't refreeze once defrosted. For use by date, see front of pack.
Warnings
- Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Net Contents
220g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as consumed per 100g)
|Energy kJ
|558
|Energy kcal
|132
|Fat
|1.3g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|of which sugars
|0.1g
|Protein
|29.8g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|Salt
|0.10g
Safety information
Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020