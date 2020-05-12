By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Leap Free Not Farmed Albacore Tuna 220G

Leap Free Not Farmed Albacore Tuna 220G
£ 5.50
£25.00/kg

Product Description

  • Albacore Tuna
  • Why Wild?
  • Albacore is a species of tuna with a naturally light colour
  • A versatile all-rounder with a subtle, delicate flavour & meaty texture
  • Wild-caught in the Pacific, Atlantic & Indian Oceans
  • Naturally high in protein & low in fat
  • Lean & nutritious from a life swimming free
  • Pack size: 220G

Information

Ingredients

Defrosted Albacore Tuna (Thunnus Alalunga) (Fish)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened, eat within one day. This tuna has previously been frozen and returned to a chilled temperature. Freeze on day of purchase and use within one month. Defrost fully in a fridge overnight.Don't refreeze once defrosted. For use by date, see front of pack.

Warnings

  • Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Net Contents

220g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as consumed per 100g)
Energy kJ558
Energy kcal132
Fat 1.3g
of which saturates 0.2g
Carbohydrate 0.1g
of which sugars 0.1g
Protein29.8g
Fibre0.7g
Salt 0.10g

Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

