Tesco Piri Piri Half Chicken 502G
- Energy1059kJ 253kcal13%
- Fat12.8g18%
- Saturates4.2g21%
- Sugars2.7g3%
- Salt1.4g23%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 735kJ / 176kcal
Product Description
- Slow cooked half chicken with added water marinated in piri-piri spices with a sachet of lemon and herb piri-piri sauce.
- SLOW COOKED. Tender and succulent chicken in a spicy piri piri blend with a fragrant lemon and herb sauce. Sous Vide. This pack of half chicken has been sealed in an air tight bag and slowly cooked to lock in juices and give a succulent texture.
- SLOW COOKED. Tender chicken in a spicy piri piri blend, with a lemon & herb sauce.
- Pouch - Don't Recycle
- Sachet - Don't Recycle
- Cooks in 45 mins
- Tender chicken in a spicy piri piri blend, with a lemon & herb sauce
- Chilli rating - medium - 2
- Pack size: 502G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken (79%), Piri Piri Sauce (9%) [Water, Dextrose, Spirit Vinegar, Onion Purée, Chilli Purée, Sunflower Oil, Comminuted Lemon, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Green Chilli Purée, Garlic Purée, Lemon Zest, Chilli Powder, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Chilli Flakes, Flavouring, Parsley], Water, Dried Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Salt, Spices [Paprika, Cayenne Pepper, Cumin Powder, Black Pepper, Turmeric Powder, Chilli Powder], Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Acetate, Sodium Citrate), Red Pepper Flakes, Green Pepper Flakes, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Paprika Extract, Parsley, Oregano, Lemon Oil.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 45 mins Remove all packaging and place sauce sachet to one side. Transfer the contents of the meat pouch to a baking tray, ensuring that the chicken is placed skin side up. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 40 minutes and baste with juices halfway through. Remove from oven, draining off excess juice, pour piri-piri sauce over chicken and return to the oven for a further 5 minutes. Remove from oven and serve.
Produce of
Made using British chicken
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product will contain bones..
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Pouch. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
502g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (144g**)
|Energy
|735kJ / 176kcal
|1059kJ / 253kcal
|Fat
|8.9g
|12.8g
|Saturates
|2.9g
|4.2g
|Carbohydrate
|2.0g
|2.8g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|2.7g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|1.9g
|Protein
|21.4g
|30.8g
|Salt
|1.0g
|1.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 502g typically weighs 288g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product will contain bones..
