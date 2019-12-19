By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Snowball 4 X 200Ml

5(1)Write a review
Snowball 4 X 200Ml
£ 5.00
£6.25/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Lemonade, Advocaat & Lime
  • Smooth & refreshing
  • Pack size: 800ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Egg and Sulphites

Alcohol Units

0.7

ABV

3.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool dark placeFor best before end see bottle.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before use

Name and address

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 200ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

festive drink hoorray

5 stars

love it - glad you got it

Usually bought next

Babycham Sparkling Perry 4 X 200Ml

£ 2.80
£2.63/75cl

Opies Cocktail Cherries Maraschino 225G

£ 1.50
£1.20/100g

Warninks Advocaat 70Cl

£ 10.00
£14.29/litre

Offer

Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur 1L

£ 15.00
£15.00/litre

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here