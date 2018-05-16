By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Skinny Tan Tan & Tone Oil 145Ml

Skinny Tan Tan & Tone Oil 145Ml

£ 24.00
£16.56/100ml

Product Description

  • Tan & Tone Oil
  • Now there's a new way to tan, tone & firm your skin naturally.
  • SkinnyTan™ Tan & Tone Oil applies smoothly in seconds to give you an instant bronze glow then develops to a natural dark tan that lasts for days. The Tan & Tone Oil is produced with skin-smoothing and hydrating oils, as well as guarana berries for promoting firmness. No parabens. No animal testing. No drying chemicals.
  • Pack size: 145ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Dihydroxyacetone, Dimethyl Isosorbide, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Parfum (Fragrance), PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Sodium Metabisulfite, Ethylhexylglycerin, Paullinia Cupana Seed Extract, Xanthan Gum, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, CI 14700, CI 19140, CI 42090

Storage

Store in a cool dry place under 15ºC.

Warnings

  • For external use only. Keep out of reach of children. This product does not contain sunscreen agents.
  • WARNING: This product does not contain a sunscreen and does not protect against sunburn. Repeated exposure of unprotected skin while tanning may increase the risk of skin aging, skin cancer, and other harmful effects to the skin even if you do not burn.

Net Contents

145ml ℮

Safety information

