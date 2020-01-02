By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Brewdog Hazy Af Alcohol Free Ipa 330Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Brewdog Hazy Af Alcohol Free Ipa 330Ml
£ 1.30
£3.94/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Alcohol Free Beer.
  • 10c refund at collection depots/points in participating state/territory of purchase.
  • No alcohol just got juiced up. And Hazy AF is a full tilt fruit machine. All the attitude, all the flavour but none of the alcohol. Say hello to the juiciest alcohol free beer in town. Tropical fruits and grassy notes mix it up. Oats and wheat unite for a smoother ride. Full flavour, no alcohol, all out New England.
  • Hazy AF - The crushable crush.
  • At BrewDog we brew uncompromising, bold and irreverent beer. Beer with a soul and a purpose. It's the only thing we know. It's the only thing we want to know. We have a terminal craziness to make the beers we want to drink.
  • Our approach is a modern day rebellion for flavour and choice. A mad last-ditch stand to create beer that actually tastes of something. Beer like it was. Beer like it will be. Ditch the mainstream and say hello to BrewDog.
  • Approx 0.1 standard drinks.
  • Pack size: 330ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Lactose (Milk), Malted Barley, Hops, Yeast, Oats, Wheat, Lactic Acid

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Oats, Wheat

Tasting Notes

  • Tropical fruits and grassy notes mix it up

Alcohol Units

0.165

ABV

0.5% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store cold.For Best Before See Base.

Produce of

Product of Scotland

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink fresh.

Name and address

  • Brewed & canned by:
  • BrewDog plc,
  • Balmacassie Commercial Park,
  • Ellon,
  • Scotland,
  • AB41 8BX.

Importer address

  • Unit 4/6 Barnett Court,
  • Morley,
  • WA 6062.

Return to

  • BrewDog plc,
  • Balmacassie Commercial Park,
  • Ellon,
  • Scotland,
  • AB41 8BX.
  • brewdog.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy (kJ/kcal)57/14
Fat<0.1g
(Of which Saturates)<0.1g
Carbohydrates2.6g
(Of which Sugars)1.8g
Protein<0.1g
Salt<0.1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Brewdog Punk Af Alcohol Free Ipa 330Ml

£ 1.30
£3.94/litre

Offer

Erdinger Alkoholfrei 0.5% 500Ml

£ 1.30
£2.60/litre

Offer

Eisberg Cabernet 75Cl Alcohol Free

£ 3.50
£3.50/75cl

Heineken 0.0 Alcohol Free Lager 6X330ml

£ 4.50
£2.28/litre

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here