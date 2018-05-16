Ben And Jerry's Netflix & Chilld Ice Cream 465Ml

- Energy1006kJ 240kcal12%
Product Description
- Peanut Butter (5%) Dairy Ice Cream with Sweet & Salty Pretzel (8.5%) Swirls & Brownie Pieces (9.5%)
- We've teamed up with Netflix to churn up something extra special! Peanut butter ice cream with sweet & salty pretzel swirls and brownie pieces. And just like your Netflix queue, there's something in this pint for everyone. Ready to chillax like never before? When you pop open a tub of Ben & Jerry's Netflix & Chilled ice cream, a euphoric flavour adventure begins. Whether you're streaming a laugh-out-loud comedy, an edge-of-your-seat drama, or a hey-I-didn't-know-that documentary, it's not complete without a tasty treat and a few of your favourite friends. And with the perfect balance of sweet, salty and chocolatey, this Ben & Jerry's is the ideal flavour accompaniment for all your favourite Netflix shows. Follow the sweet and salty pretzel swirls like you follow the plot twists of your favourite drama, or dig out a brownie piece every time you laugh out loud at that new comedy special. With a spoonful of peanut butter ice cream and your remote in hand, there's 100% euphoria in your future. Go forth and chillax, flavour warrior. Netflix & Chilled is made with Fairtrade certified sugar and vanilla, plus eggs from free-range hens. And it all comes in responsibly sourced packaging. Now that's something you can feel extra good about!
- Ben & Jerry's mission is to create linked prosperity for everyone connected to our frozen dessert business: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers, and neighbours alike
- Ben & Jerry's Netflix & Chilled ice cream tub
- Peanut butter ice cream with sweet & salty pretzel swirls plus brownie pieces
- Includes fair trade certified sugar and vanilla
- Ben & Jerry's ice cream comes in responsibly sourced packaging
- Kosher & Halal certified
- Pack size: 465ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Cream (Milk) (21%), Condensed Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Soybean Oil, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Peanuts, Flours (Wheat Flour, Barley Malt), Free Range Egg Yolk, Starch, Sugar Cane Syrup, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Salt, Egg, Egg White Powder, Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Emulsifier (Soybean Lecithins), Vanilla Extract, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Sugar, Vanilla: Mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing, total 18%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store at -18°C.Best before end: see bottom of container.
Net Contents
465ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 100 ml = 2 x scoop**
|%* Per 2 x scoop**
|Energy
|1156 kJ
|1006 kJ
|-
|276 kcal
|240 kcal
|12%
|Fat
|16 g
|14 g
|20%
|of which saturates
|7,1 g
|6,1 g
|31%
|Carbohydrate
|28 g
|24 g
|9%
|of which sugars
|23 g
|20 g
|22%
|Protein
|4,9 g
|4,3 g
|9%
|Salt
|0,70 g
|0,61 g
|10%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**2x scoop = 100ml = 87g, 465ml/405g = 4,5 x (2x scoop)
|-
|-
|-
