Halo Top Blueberry Crumble Ice Cream 473Ml

- Energy351 kJ 84 kcal-%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 517 kJ
Product Description
- Blueberry Flavour Ice Cream with 3% Cookie Pieces and 1% Blueberry Sauce, with Sugars and Sweeteners.
- Calories per tub*
- *Each tub contains 4 portions of 118ml
- High protein
- Pack size: 473ML
- High protein
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk, 11% Blueberry Puree, Milk Protein, Eggs, Cream, Sweeteners: Erythritol, Steviol Glycosides, Sugar, Resistant Dextrin, Glycerol, 3% Cookie Pieces (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Glucose Fructose Syrup, Raising Agent: Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates; Ground Vanilla Pods, Salt), 1% Blueberry Sauce (Glucose Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Blueberry Puree, Blueberry Juice Concentrate, Modified Starch, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Salt), Stabilisers: Gum Arabic, Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Natural Flavouring, Salt
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of other Cereals containing Gluten, Peanuts, Soy and Nuts.
Storage
Keep frozen below -18°C. Do not refreeze once thawed.Best before: see base of tub.
Number of uses
Contains 4 servings
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Halo Top International LLC,
- Chicago,
- IL 60614,
- USA.
Importer address
- Halo Top UK Ltd,
- 1 Park Row,
- Leeds,
- United Kingdom,
- LS1 5AB.
Return to
- Halo Top UK Ltd,
- 1 Park Row,
- Leeds,
- United Kingdom,
- LS1 5AB.
- www.halotop.com
Net Contents
473ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion** (118ml/68g)
|%*** Per Portion
|Energy
|517 kJ
|351 kJ
|-
|123 kcal
|84 kcal
|4%
|Fat
|3,4g
|2,3g
|3%
|of which saturates
|1,9g
|1,3g
|6%
|Carbohydrate
|20g
|14g
|4%
|of which sugars
|9,6g
|6,5g
|7%
|of which polyols
|8,3g
|5,6g
|Protein
|6,8g
|4,6g
|9%
|Salt
|0,41g
|0,28g
|5%
|***Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**Contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020