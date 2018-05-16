By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Halo Top Blueberry Crumble Ice Cream 473Ml

Halo Top Blueberry Crumble Ice Cream 473Ml
£ 5.00
£1.06/100ml
  • Energy351 kJ 84 kcal
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 517 kJ

Product Description

  • Blueberry Flavour Ice Cream with 3% Cookie Pieces and 1% Blueberry Sauce, with Sugars and Sweeteners.
  • Calories per tub*
  • *Each tub contains 4 portions of 118ml
  High protein
  • Pack size: 473ML
  • High protein

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk, 11% Blueberry Puree, Milk Protein, Eggs, Cream, Sweeteners: Erythritol, Steviol Glycosides, Sugar, Resistant Dextrin, Glycerol, 3% Cookie Pieces (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Glucose Fructose Syrup, Raising Agent: Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates; Ground Vanilla Pods, Salt), 1% Blueberry Sauce (Glucose Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Blueberry Puree, Blueberry Juice Concentrate, Modified Starch, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Salt), Stabilisers: Gum Arabic, Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Natural Flavouring, Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of other Cereals containing Gluten, Peanuts, Soy and Nuts.

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C. Do not refreeze once thawed.Best before: see base of tub.

Number of uses

Contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Halo Top International LLC,
  • Chicago,
  • IL 60614,
  • USA.

Importer address

  • Halo Top UK Ltd,
  • 1 Park Row,
  • Leeds,
  • United Kingdom,
  • LS1 5AB.

Return to

  • Halo Top UK Ltd,
  • 1 Park Row,
  • Leeds,
  • United Kingdom,
  • LS1 5AB.
  • www.halotop.com

Net Contents

473ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion** (118ml/68g)%*** Per Portion
Energy517 kJ351 kJ
-123 kcal84 kcal4%
Fat3,4g2,3g3%
of which saturates1,9g1,3g6%
Carbohydrate20g14g4%
of which sugars9,6g6,5g7%
of which polyols8,3g5,6g
Protein6,8g4,6g9%
Salt0,41g0,28g5%
***Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
**Contains 4 servings---

