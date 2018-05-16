Tesco 12 Easter Chocolate Cornflakes Nests

- Energy281kJ 67kcal3%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2011kJ
Product Description
- Milk chocolate covered cornflakes topped with a crispy milk chocolate egg.
- Cornflakes coated in chocolate and topped with a chocolate egg
- Made with milk chocolate
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (54%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Maize, Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Modified Maize Starch, Colours (Plain Caramel, Titanium Dioxide, Beetroot Red, Curcumin), Palm Oil, Sal Oil, Shea Oil, Mango Kernel Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain Peanuts and Nuts.
Storage
Keep flatStore in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container. For Best before: see front of pack.
Number of uses
Pack contains 12 servings
Warnings
- Warning
- Due to size and shape may present a choking hazard for small children, always supervise when eating.
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled Wrap. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Our Promise
- We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
- We are here to help:
- Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon Sat, 9am 6pm
Net Contents
12 x Cornflake Nests
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As sold Per 100g
|As sold One cluster (14g)
|% RI*
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|2011kJ
|281kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|479kcal
|67kcal
|3%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|19.7g
|2.8g
|4%
|70g
|of which saturates
|11.8g
|1.7g
|9%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|68.4g
|9.6g
|of which sugars
|41.2g
|5.8g
|6%
|90g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|0.3g
|Protein
|6.1g
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.1g
|1%
|6g
Safety information
Warning Due to size and shape may present a choking hazard for small children, always supervise when eating.
