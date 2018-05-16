By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 12 Easter Chocolate Cornflakes Nests

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco 12 Easter Chocolate Cornflakes Nests
£ 2.00
£0.17/each
One cluster
  • Energy281kJ 67kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.8g
    4%
  • Saturates1.7g
    9%
  • Sugars5.8g
    6%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2011kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate covered cornflakes topped with a crispy milk chocolate egg.
  • Cornflakes coated in chocolate and topped with a chocolate egg
  • © Tesco 2020. SC103816
  • Made with milk chocolate
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (54%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Maize, Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Modified Maize Starch, Colours (Plain Caramel, Titanium Dioxide, Beetroot Red, Curcumin), Palm Oil, Sal Oil, Shea Oil, Mango Kernel Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Peanuts and Nuts.

Storage

Keep flatStore in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container. For Best before: see front of pack.

Number of uses

Pack contains 12 servings

Warnings

  • Warning
  • Due to size and shape may present a choking hazard for small children, always supervise when eating.

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Wrap. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon Sat, 9am 6pm
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

12 x Cornflake Nests

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold One cluster (14g)% RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy 2011kJ281kJ8400kJ
-479kcal67kcal3%2000kcal
Fat 19.7g2.8g4%70g
of which saturates 11.8g1.7g9%20g
Carbohydrate 68.4g9.6g
of which sugars 41.2g5.8g6%90g
Fibre 1.8g0.3g
Protein 6.1g0.9g
Salt 0.3g0.1g1%6g
Pack contains 12 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning Due to size and shape may present a choking hazard for small children, always supervise when eating.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here