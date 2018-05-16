By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wild Card Ella Ipa 440Ml

Wild Card Ella Ipa 440Ml
£ 3.00
£6.82/litre

New

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Naturally hazy beer
  • An IPA packed with Ella, sabro and citra hops
  • 2.5 UK Units per can
  • Drink Responsibly
  • Pack size: 440ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley, Wheat, Oats, Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Oats, Wheat

Tasting Notes

  • An IPA packed with Ella, sabro and citra hops

Alcohol Units

2.5

ABV

5.7% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Lockwood Way,
  • London.

Return to

  • Lockwood Way,
  • London.

Net Contents

440ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

