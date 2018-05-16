By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Innocent Berry Protein Super Smoothie 750Ml

Innocent Berry Protein Super Smoothie 750Ml
£ 4.00
£0.53/100ml

Product Description

  • This Innocent Super Smoothie is a Blend of Crushed Fruit, Pure Juices, Coconut Milk and Soya Protein.
  • Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet
  • PS Eat your greens
  • The innocent promise
  • Tastes good, does good
  • Tasty healthy products
  • Sourced sustainably
  • 10% of profits to charity see innocentdrinks.com/promise
  • This smoothie is high in vitamin C which helps your body's normal energy yielding metabolism, and a source of protein which contributes to a growth in muscle mass and the maintenance of normal bones
  • What's in this super smoothie?
  • Crushed fruit
  • Soya protein
  • A source of fibre
  • A dash of coconut milk
  • Plant Power
  • Powerful things, plant. If you've ever tried to rugby tackle a sequoia tree, you'll know what we mean. And if this berry protein super smoothie is anything to go by, they're good at powering us humans too. It's filled with fruit & veg then blended with soya protein to help keep your bones strong and your muscles healthy. Tough stuff.
  • This bottle is made from 50% recycled plastic.
  • Please pop the cap on and recycle (be sure to drink it first).
  • Cap On - Widely Recycled
  • ™ = Tough Muscles
  • Strawberry, raspberry, apple & coconut milk with soya protein
  • Powered by plant protein
  • Pasteurised
  • No added sugar whatsoever - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 750ML
Information

Ingredients

2 1/2 Pressed Apples (39%), 2 Mashed Bananas, A Splash of Water, 6 Crushed Strawberries (8.2%), 26 Crushed Raspberries (7.8%), 13 Pressed Red & White Grapes, 29 Crushed Blackcurrants, Some Soya Protein (2.1%), A dash of Coconut Milk (1.3%), 6 Crushed Cranberries, A dash of Beetroot Juice, Stabiliser: Pectin (it comes from Citrus Peel and helps blend the Smoothie like a dream)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0-8°C before and after openingFor best before date, see neck Drink within 4 days of opening

Preparation and Usage

  • Looking after your super smoothie
  • Shake it up

Number of uses

This bottle contains 5 servings. 150ml = 1 serving

Name and address

  • Fruit Towers,
  • 342 Ladbroke Grove,
  • London,
  • W10 5BU.
  • Or:
  • 2 Ballsbridge Park,

Return to

  • Fancy a chat?
  • Pop by:
Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml150ml
Energy 251kJ (59kcal)376kJ (89kcal)
Fat 0.7g1.0g
(of which saturates)0.5g0.7g
Carbohydrate 11g16g
(of which sugars)9.4g14g
Fibre 0.7g1.0g
Protein 2.2g3.4g
Salt 0.05g0.07g
Vitamin C 19mg (24%*)29mg (36%*)
*% Reference Intake--
This bottle contains 5 servings. 150ml = 1 serving--

