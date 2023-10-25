Goojitzu Marvel

Now your favourite Marvel characters have joined the Heroes of Goo Jit Zu to become the ultimate squishiest, stretchiest and gooiest heroes ever! Each character has a unique goo filling with a different texture and feel. Check out Spider-Man, Iron Man, Hulk and Captain America in a form you've never seen before! Super durable, their stretchy bodies can stretch up to 3 times their size and return back to their original shape and size! Discover a new way to play and save the day with these cool collectible toys!