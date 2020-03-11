By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oral-B 3D White Luxe Blast Toothpaste 75Ml

  • Oral-B 3DWhite Luxe Blast toothpaste is our most advanced whitening and clean breath technolgy toothpaste vs Oral-B 3DWhite toothpaste. It blasts away up to 100% of surface stains in 3 days and bacteria causing bad breath.
  • Our most advanced whitening and clean breath technology vs Oral-B 3DWhite toothpaste
  • Whitens by unlocking trapped surface stains
  • Creates a layer to protect against future stains
  • PeakFresh Technology blasts away bacteria that cause bad breath
  • Refreshing mint flavour
  • Pack size: 75ML

Glycerin, Hydrated Silica, Sodium Hexametaphosphate, Aqua, PEG-6, Aroma, Trisodium Phosphate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Saccharin, Carrageenan, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Fluoride, PEG-20M, Xanthan Gum, CI 77891, Mica, Sucralose, Limonene, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Silica, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Potassium Sorbate, BHT

Germany

  • Children of 6 years and younger: Use a pea sized amount for supervised brushing to minimize swallowing. In case of intake of fluoride from other sources consult a dentist or doctor. Contains Sodium Fluoride (1450 ppm F).

Excellent!

5 stars

teeth did indeed seem whiter and the taste is fresh and not abrasive! Hollywood smile here i come! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

A noticeable difference in just a few days . Fresh breath and easy to use no mess and leaves your mouth feeling fresh and clean [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

FRESH FRESH FRESH!! Yet another brilliant product by Oral-B. Amazing long lasting freshness and has really improved the brightness of my teeth. I have had compliments about how healthy my teeth are looking after using this

Great!

4 stars

Sample given by my dentist as I Also want to whiten my teeth as well as protect them it’s lovely n fresh [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

I was using this toothpaste for a week and after two days I noticed a substantial difference in the colour of my teeth and felt more comfortable smiling

White as snow.

5 stars

Brilliant for polishing the nashers, leave teeth clean and fresh. It also has a whitening effect on the the teeth. Brilliant.

Great!

4 stars

I love it, it is now one of my favorites. It leaves the breath fresh and tastes good.

Excellent!

5 stars

amazing value for money. This toothpaste and brush combined together is the best. ❤

Excellent!

5 stars

Lovely toothpaste with a great fresh taste. My teeth definitely feel fresh and clean and also look whiter

Excellent!

5 stars

Excellent product thank you, my teeth are noticeably whiter

