Oral-B 3D White Luxe Blast Toothpaste 75Ml

Excellent!
teeth did indeed seem whiter and the taste is fresh and not abrasive! Hollywood smile here i come! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
A noticeable difference in just a few days . Fresh breath and easy to use no mess and leaves your mouth feeling fresh and clean [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
FRESH FRESH FRESH!! Yet another brilliant product by Oral-B. Amazing long lasting freshness and has really improved the brightness of my teeth. I have had compliments about how healthy my teeth are looking after using this
Great!
Sample given by my dentist as I Also want to whiten my teeth as well as protect them it’s lovely n fresh [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
I was using this toothpaste for a week and after two days I noticed a substantial difference in the colour of my teeth and felt more comfortable smiling
White as snow.
Brilliant for polishing the nashers, leave teeth clean and fresh. It also has a whitening effect on the the teeth. Brilliant.
Great!
I love it, it is now one of my favorites. It leaves the breath fresh and tastes good.
Excellent!
amazing value for money. This toothpaste and brush combined together is the best. ❤
Excellent!
Lovely toothpaste with a great fresh taste. My teeth definitely feel fresh and clean and also look whiter
Excellent!
Excellent product thank you, my teeth are noticeably whiter