Tesco Car Shampoo 2L

- Tesco car Shampoo & Wax cleans your car's paintwork and leaves a glossy protective finish, for streak free shine.
- H240cm x W167cm x D85cm
- Deep cleaning streak free finish
- Enhanced with wax for extra protection
- Leaves a brilliant gloss finish
- Pack size: 2L
Information
Warnings
- WARNING., Contains: 5% AMPHOTERIC SURFACTANTS, < 5% ANIONIC SURFACTANTS, < 5% PERFUMES, 1,2-BENZISOTHIAOLIN-3-ONE., May cause an allergic skin reaction., If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand., Keep out of reach of children., Wear protective gloves/ protective clothing/ eye protection/ face protection., IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water., If skin irritation or rash occurs: Get medical advice/ attention., Dispose of contents/ container in accordance with national regulations.
Net Contents
2l ℮
Safety information
- Irritant
