Naked Glory Vegan Sausages 8 Pack 320g

Naked Glory Vegan Sausages 8 Pack 320g
£ 2.50
£7.82/kg
Typical values per 100g: Energy 628kJ/150kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned Frozen Meat-Free Sausages made with Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein
  • Outrageously pork-like, with a herby, peppery finish. A victory in sausage form, just bursting with flavour. Loves mash and casseroles.
  • In our quest for no-meat meaty perfection, we've created the tastiest, most succulent veggie protein range you could ever imagine.
  • It's a mouth-watering naked alternative that's gorgeously glorious.
  • Registered No. 02604258
  • Showstopping veggie protein sizzlers
  • Made to satisfy
  • Free of meat, full of taste
  • High in protein
  • Source of fibre
  • Made from non-GMO soya beans
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 320g
Information

Ingredients

Water, Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein (23%) (Water, Soya Protein, Wheat Protein, Salt, Soya Bean Oil, Natural Flavouring), Rusk (Wheat), Coconut Oil, Wheat Starch, Soya Protein Concentrate (3%), Chicory Root Fibre, Natural Flavourings, Stabiliser: Methyl Cellulose, Yeast Extracts, Spices, Sodium Alginate, Salt, Herbs, Colouring Foods: Beetroot, Safflower, Granulated Onion, Granulated Garlic

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen -18°C or below. No need to thaw. If thawed, cook within 12 hours of removal from the freezer.Do not refreeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For maximum glory, cook on the hob from frozen.
Whether hob or oven turn your sausages regularly, so they're golden brown and piping hot.
Appliances may vary.

Oven cook
Instructions: Down Below:
Preheat oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5. Place on a non-stick tray and cook for 18-20 minutes.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: On Top:
Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a frying pan and sizzle on a medium heat for 16-18 minutes.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

Return to

  • Get in touch…
  • Kerry Foods Ltd.,
  • Egham,
  • Surrey,
  • TW20 8HY.
  • Telephone: 0800 783 4321

Net Contents

320g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g of Fried Sausage contains2 Fried Sausages (74g) contain
Energy 628kJ/150kcal462kJ/110kcal
Fat 4.0g3.3g
of which saturates 3.5g2.6g
Carbohydrate 14g10g
of which sugars 0.7g0.5g
Fibre 4.4g3.3g
Protein 10g7.6g
Salt 1.3g0.95g

