Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature 0 Month Plus Morning Skies 3X260ml Bottles

5(9)Write a review
£ 19.99
£6.67/each

Product Description

  • Baby Bottles
  • Breast-like shape for a natural latch - acceptance guaranteed*
  • *92% of more than 1200 parents who used our teat with their child recalled that they accepted it within the first 3 attempts.
  • Easy latch-on teat - 97% mom recommended**
  • *In a 2012 on-line survey of more than 500 mums who used Closer to Nature bottles, 97% agreed
  • Shaped like a breast, feels like a breast, because babies prefer it that way
  • Our Closer to Nature bottle is inspired by what babies love most: mum. With the most breast-like teat ever made, this bottle flexes like mum and feels like mum because babies prefer it that way. In fact, our Closer to Nature bottle has guaranteed acceptance and an anti-colic valve making it the best thing for baby since you are making feeding easier for everyone.
  • Large Breast Visual
  • Shaped like a breast, feels like a breast, because babies prefer it that way.
  • Natural Latch Icon
  • Breast-like shape for a natural latch - acceptance guaranteed.
  • Flexes like Mum
  • Flexes like mum and feels like mum for a comfortable feed.
  • Easy Clean
  • The wide neck bottle makes cleaning easy and the bottles are suitable for use in dishwasher, microwave and steam sterilisation.
  • Award-winning Breast-like Teat
  • Like a breast because babies prefer it that way - acceptance guaranteed!
  • Anti-Colic Valve
  • The Closer to Nature teat with anti-colic valve reduces excessive air flow, so little ones ingest more milk and less air
  • Baby Safe
  • All Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature bottles are BPA-free for your ultimate reassurance.
  • 3 Way Easy Hold
  • The compact shape of Closer to Nature bottles allows baby to feed in a natural position and to be closer to Mum or Dad. The easy hold bottle can be held in 3 ways-cradled comfortably in the hand, gripped in the same way as a traditional wide neck bottle, or held from the base-making feeding comfortable for everyone.

Information

Net Contents

3 x Baby Bottles

9 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Amazing colours!

5 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

We wanted to spruce up our tommee tippee bottles as we only had the clear bottles, so we ordered this set. We absolutely loved the colours of them. I’ve used coloured items before and the colour has scratched and worn away after a few uses but these still look brand new! I definitely want to purchase more of the colour schemes. The only thing I would say is that with the darker ones (gold) it can be difficult to see how much milk is left in the bottle but besides that these are an amazing purchase! So happy with them! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fabulous Bottles

5 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

I have been using these bottles for around a month now, they are fab colours with so much detail on the bottles, they are easy to clean and haven’t faded or lost any colour. My daughter had taken to them really well. Excellent product and highly recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Beautiful bottles

5 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

I recieved my bottles today and I am in love with them. They are such beautiful looking bottles and so different from other bottle designs which I love. Attractive for my baby girl to look at too. Love them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great designs

5 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

So happy I got these. My daughter loves the designs and everyone is asking where are they from! .. do not fade when washing. Absolutely perfect [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love the new colours and patterns

5 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

My little boy transitioned from breastfeeding to the tommee tippee bottles about two month ago ready for him starting nursery. When I saw the "morning skies" design in the tommee tippee bottles I just had to have them. I love the colours and patterns of the bottles. People often comment on his bottle and how nice it is with the different design. My little boy took to tommee tippee bottles really well when we transitioned. I couldn't be happier. Thank you tommee tippee! From one very satisfied customer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bottles

5 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

Fantastic bottles nice colours my little girl prefers these to other bottles [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great colours

5 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

Got these bottles about a month ago and I love the colours they are a dusky pink, gold and bronze with cute little star pattern perfect for my little girl. She takes so easy to the closer to nature bottles. The only negative about the bottles is maybe they are a little too dark to see through when measuring out water/formula (you can still see but not as clearly) but not an issue when using perfect prep machine [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great bottles!

5 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

I bought these a few weeks ago, so happy with them, the colour hasn’t faded one bit! My mums put one through her dishwasher and the colour has still lasted! So happy with my product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great look

4 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

My daughter latches on great to these bottles and the design is just beautiful especially now going in to autumn these colours really set it off. Me and my daughter couldn’t be happier with the product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

