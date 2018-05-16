Ella's Kitchen Dairy Free Coconut Milk Banana & Apple Yogurt 6+Mth 90G

Product Description
- EK D/Fr C/nut Mlk Bana & Apl Yog 6+Mth 90g
- Hello, I'm an organic dairy free alternative to yoghurt packed full of bananas, apples + coconut milk yoghurt.
- Who am I for? My ingredients + textures are suitable for babies from 6 months. I am deliciously dairy free, made with coconut milk yogurt. I am super tasty for all little ones, especially those who are dairy free. I'm suitable for vegetarians too.
- - I'm Organic
- - Smooth + creamy yoghurt alternative
- - Perfect for little ones from 6+ months
- - Deeeliciously Dairy Free
- - No added salt or sugar- I contain naturally occuring sugars
- EU Organic - ES-ECO-019-CT, EU/non-EU Agriculture
- Recycle me at ellacycle.co.uk
- Yummy yoghurt alternative
- Smooth + creamy
- No lumps and nothing artificial
- Just yummy organic dairy free food for babies
- I contain naturally occurring sugars
- With coconut milk
- No added sugar or salt
- Pack size: 90G
Information
Ingredients
Organic Coconut Milk Yoghurt (Coconut Milk, Tapioca Starch, Non-Dairy Cultures*) 39%, Organic Bananas 37%, Organic Apples 23%, Organic Rice Starch 1%, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate (a dash), Other Stuff 0%, *= I have no Organic certification
Storage
Keep me in a cupboard. Once opened, I can be kept in the fridge for up to 24 hours. I can be frozen - I'll be a bit cold but still taste yummy!
Produce of
I'm produced in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Using me: Squeeze me into a bowl or onto a spoon, please don't slurp me straight from the pouch. You can eat me as I am but I taste best cold. Never put my pouch in the microwave.
Warnings
- Warning: My cap could be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. Please always keep out of their reach. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your baby and return the damaged pouch to us.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Ella's Kitchen,
- RG9 4QG,
- UK.
Return to
- Call us on +44 (0)330 016 5221
- Freepost Ella's Kitchen,
- RG9 4QG,
- UK.
Lower age limit
6 Months
Net Contents
90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per pack
|Energy
|395kJ/94kcal
|355kJ/85kcal
|Fat
|4.6g
|4.1g
|-of which saturates
|3.6g
|3.3g
|Carbohydrate
|12.1g
|10.9g
|-of which sugars
|9.3g
|8.4g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.0g
|Protein
|0.7g
|0.7g
|Salt
|0.04g
|0.04g
Safety information
Warning: My cap could be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. Please always keep out of their reach. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your baby and return the damaged pouch to us.
