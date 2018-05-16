Tesco Sweet Pickled Crinkle Cut Beetroot 675G

- Energy78kJ 19kcal1%
- Fat0.1g<1%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars3.4g4%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 156kJ / 37kcal
Product Description
- Crinkle cut beetroot pickled in sweetened spirit vinegar.
- GROWN IN BRITAIN Grown and pickled for full, earthy flavour and firm bite
- Pack size: 462G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beetroot, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks.
Number of uses
approx. 9 Servings
Recycling info
Jar. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Drained weight
462g
Net Contents
675g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 50g
|Energy
|156kJ / 37kcal
|78kJ / 19kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|6.7g
|3.4g
|Sugars
|6.7g
|3.4g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|1.2g
|Protein
|0.9g
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold, drained.
|-
|-
