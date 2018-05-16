Tesco Finest Raw Extra Large Scallops 120G

- Energy212kJ 50kcal3%
- Fat0.1g<1%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars0.1g<1%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 353kJ / 83kcal
Product Description
- Raw scallops (Placopecten magellanicus), defrosted.
- Sweet and delicate wild caught Canadian scallops. Extra large for a plump, juicy, succulent taste. Simply pan fry lightly until golden. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC`s standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
- FOP Sweet and delicate extra large raw Canadian scallops. Prepared and ready to cook.
- Pack size: 120G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains molluscs.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Warnings
- Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Net Contents
120g e
Nutrition
Safety information
