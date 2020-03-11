Product Description
- Dove Body Wash Hydrating Care 450ml
- Swap your soap for new Dove Hydrating Care Body Wash with Aloe Vera & Birch Water, and after just one shower enjoy skin that feels softer, smoother, cleansed and truly cared for. This sensitive skin body wash is mild and gentle with a sulfate SLES free formula that's microbiome friendly, making it great for all skin types and perfect for you. The key to beautiful skin is everyday moisture, and Dove's daily hydrating body wash range delivers natural moisturisers combined with mild cleansers that help your skin maintain its natural balance, while simultaneously delivering complete nourishment. So, you can pamper yourself with its velvety lather and calming fragrance, while we take care of your skin. Its caring, nourishing formula makes Dove a great dry skin body wash too, as using a moisturising body wash minimises skin dryness. Our unique formulation delivers natural moisturisers to help rehydrate your skin. This mild body wash helps minimise skin dryness while nourishing deep into its surface layers, leaving you with softer, smoother skin after just one shower. For best results simply squeeze some gentle body wash onto a shower puff or your hands and massage all over your body before rinsing thoroughly. Use in your daily shower for softer, smoother skin.
- Dove Hydrating Care Body Wash with Aloe Vera & Birch Water gives you softer, smoother skin after just one shower
- Formulated with ¼ moisturising cream, our pH balanced body wash helps to minimise skin dryness
- Our soothing formulation delivers natural moisturisers to help rehydrate your skin
- Made with 100% gentle cleansers and sulfate SLES free - it's the perfect body wash for all skin types
- Dove Hydrating Care Body Wash with Aloe Vera & Birch Water nourishes deep into the surface layers of your skin
- It leaves you with more than just a clean, beautiful complexion - Dove protects the microbiome, your skin’s living protective layer
- Pack size: 450ML
Aqua, Sodium Lauroyl Glycinate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Sodium Chloride, Lauric Acid, Glycerin, Parfum, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, PEG-150 Pentaerythrityl Tetrastearate, DMDM Hydantoin, Stearic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, PPG-2 Hydroxyethyl Cocamide, Palmitic Acid, Sodium Isethionate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Butylene Glycol, Capric Acid, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Propylene Glycol, Betula Alba Leaf Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Citric Acid, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool, CI 42090
Germany
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
