Pure Via 100% Erythritol Nature Sweet 250G

Product Description
- Erythritol based table-top sweetener.
- Pure Via 100% Erythritol Sweetener is simply erythritol. It's packed with sweetness, no calories and is the perfect sugar replacement to sweeten your hot drinks, cold beverages and meals.
- Erythritol is a zero-calorie sugar alternative which can also be found naturally in fruits like pears and grapes. It does not affect blood sugar levels like sugar† making it also suitable for diabetics.
- This zero-calorie sweetener is a sugar alternative derived from nature that can provide the sugary sweetness you love, without the calories.
- Pure Via 100% Erythritol sweetener is gluten and lactose free and suitable for vegans and vegetarians.
- Pure Via 100% Erythritol contains no added artificial colors or flavours
- Pure Via 100% Erythritol is packaged in a resealable zip pack
- Packed with naturally derived sweetness, this product does not contribute to tooth decay† like sugar
- †Consumption of foods/drinks containing erythritol instead of sugar induces a lower blood glucose rise after their consumption compared to sugar containing foods/drinks.
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
Erythritol
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Best before end and Lot No: See base of pack.
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Quantity per serving
|Quantity per 100g
|Energy
|0 kJ
|0 kJ
|-
|(0 kcal)
|(0 kcal)
|Fat
|0 g
|0 g
|- of which saturates
|0 g
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|6 g
|100 g
|- of which sugars
|0 g
|0 g
|- of which polyols
|6 g
|100 g
|Protein
|0 g
|0 g
|Salt
|0 g
|0 g
