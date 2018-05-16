By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pure Via 100% Erythritol Nature Sweet 250G
£ 3.00
£12.00/kg

Product Description

  • Erythritol based table-top sweetener.
  • Pure Via 100% Erythritol Sweetener is simply erythritol. It's packed with sweetness, no calories and is the perfect sugar replacement to sweeten your hot drinks, cold beverages and meals.
  • Erythritol is a zero-calorie sugar alternative which can also be found naturally in fruits like pears and grapes. It does not affect blood sugar levels like sugar† making it also suitable for diabetics.
  • This zero-calorie sweetener is a sugar alternative derived from nature that can provide the sugary sweetness you love, without the calories.
  • Pure Via 100% Erythritol sweetener is gluten and lactose free and suitable for vegans and vegetarians.
  • Pure Via 100% Erythritol contains no added artificial colors or flavours
  • Pure Via 100% Erythritol is packaged in a resealable zip pack
  • Packed with naturally derived sweetness, this product does not contribute to tooth decay† like sugar
  • †Consumption of foods/drinks containing erythritol instead of sugar induces a lower blood glucose rise after their consumption compared to sugar containing foods/drinks.
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Erythritol

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best before end and Lot No: See base of pack.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesQuantity per servingQuantity per 100g
Energy 0 kJ0 kJ
-(0 kcal)(0 kcal)
Fat 0 g0 g
- of which saturates 0 g0 g
Carbohydrate 6 g100 g
- of which sugars 0 g0 g
- of which polyols 6 g100 g
Protein 0 g0 g
Salt 0 g0 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

